The Dalmore veröffentlicht Luminary Edition 2025

Im Oktober des Vorjahres tauchte das Etikett der neuen The Dalmore Luminary Edition 2025 in der TTB-Datenbank auf (wir berichteten), nun ist die neue Edition offiziell vorgestellt worden. Sie besteht wieder aus zwei Abfüllungen:

Der The Dalmore Luminary No. 3 2025 Edition The Rare ist ein 52 Jahre alter Dalmore, der ein Finish in einem Calvados-Fass erhielt. Die Präsentation des Whiskys erfolgt wieder in einer Skulptur, die in Zusammenarbeit zwischen The Dalmore und dem schottischen Designmuseum V&A Dundee sowie Ben Dobbin von Foster & Partners architects geschaffen wurde. Sich auf die Jagd nach dieser Abfüllung zu begeben ist auch mit sehr viel Kleingeld ein extrem schwieriges Unterfangen: Es gibt genau zwei Flaschen davon.

Die Tasting Notes sind also wohl die einzige Möglichkeit, sich dieser Abfüllung anzunähern:

The Aroma: Baked red apples, sugared almonds, and soft wood spice The Palate: Rich caramel, apple crumble, dark chocolate, and blood orange The Finish: Vanilla, tarte tatin, marzipan, and liquorice

Mit dem The Dalmore Luminary No. 3 2025 Edition, wird das bereits etwas(!) leichter, denn der 17 Jahre alte Dalmore, der ebenfalls in einem Calvadosfass gefinisht wurde, wird in einer Auflage von 20.000 Flaschen produziert. In ihm finden sich Fässer von Matusalem und Apostoles sherry, Rotweinfässer aus Bordeaux und Châteauneuf-du-Pape, und amerikanische Weißeichenfässer. Abgefüllt ist er mit 49,2% vol. Alkoholstärke, und sein Preis: 400 Dollar, umgerechnet etwa 350 Euro.

Auch hier haben wir die Tasting Notes für Sie:

The Aroma: Vibrant orchard character leads on to Madagascan vanilla and cinnamon, with delicate rose water top notes

The Palate: Rich butterscotch. red apples, tarte tatin, dark cacao, re liquorice, and soft wood spices, elevated by notes of cardamom, Seville oranges, and green tea

The Finish: Dried apricots, ripe blackberries, fresh baked brioche,

Hier noch die englischsprachige PR dazu, die heute am Nachmittag über die Agentur gekommen ist:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE DALMORE UNVEILS COLLABORATION WITH FOSTER + PARTNERS‘ BEN DOBBIN ON THE PRESTIGIOUS LUMINARY SERIES AS 2025 EDITION LAUNCHES IN VENICE

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ — The Dalmore Single Malt Whisky announce their collaboration with architect Ben Dobbin of renowned practice Foster + Partners for the third chapter of The Dalmore Luminary Series, which shines a light on the worlds of whisky making artistry and architectural design

L-R: Richard Paterson OBE, Master Distiller, The Dalmore with Luminary No.3, Ben Dobbin of Foster + Partners and Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker, The Dalmore, pictured with The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition – The Rare – at V&A Dundee (PRNewsfoto/The Dalmore)

Curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, Scotland’s Design Museum, this Edition is a co-creation between Ben Dobbin, whose projects include Apple Park and the revitalisation of the Transamerica Pyramid, and The Dalmore’s renowned Whisky Makers, Gregg Glass and Richard Paterson OBE.

The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition – The Rare – is an extremely rare Single Malt Whisky Aged 52 Years, held in a specially designed decanter, housed within a bespoke sculpture, designed by Dobbin.

This Edition is rooted in creative flow and precision, qualities shared by Dobbin and The Dalmore’s makers.

Dobbin’s extraordinary sculpture sees the whisky appear almost suspended in time, a fine example of tensegrity. Using this approach, Dobbin designed a dynamic, bold and perfectly balanced asymmetric sculpture, made of bronze, featuring dramatic waves and rods.

The Dalmore were equally exacting when creating the exceptionally rare whisky, taking inspiration from Dobbin’s personal tastes, whilst demonstrating their artistry.

The Dalmore Luminary Series No. 3 follows acclaimed collaborations with Kengo Kuma and Maurizio Mucciola, and last year with Melodie Leung of Zaha Hadid Associates.

Ben Dobbin, Luminary No.3 and Senior Partner at Foster + Partners said:

„Collaborating with The Dalmore has been absolutely fascinating. Technically, it has been a much more precise – yet creative process than I imagined. Spending time at their distillery really shaped my design process and I wanted to bring to life our shared sense of place, materiality, and how our worlds bridge. This has been an authentic, true partnership, which I am immensely proud of.“

Richard Paterson OBE of The Dalmore adds:

„This collaboration perfectly adds to The Luminary Series, demonstrating a totally different dimension of what can be achieved when creative talents from different, yet complementary fields, unite.“

Gregg Glass of The Dalmore adds:

„Meeting Ben was a true meeting of minds. There are actually many similarities between whisky making and architecture, both being a very iterative process, but striving to create something that stands the test of time.“

The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition – The Rare will be offered at auction via Sotheby’s Hong Kong, closing 16th May, with 100% of proceeds donated to V&A Dundee.