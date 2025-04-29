The GlenAllachie stellt neue Serie Sinteis vor

Die Speyside-Brennerei The GlenAllachie stellt heute ihre neue Serie Sinteis vor. Sinteis (ausgesprochen „Sin-teesh“) ist das schottisch-gälischen Wort für Synthese, die neue Serie trägt den Slogan „Zwei unterschiedliche Fässer. Eine harmonische Synthese“.

Die erste Abfüllung, Sinteis Part I, ist ein 2014er Vintage Single Malt, der in Chinquapin Virgin Oak und Pedro Ximénez Sherry Puncheons reifte. Die Fässer aus Chinquapin, einer einheimischen amerikanischen Eiche aus den Ozarks in Missouri, verleihen typischerweise Noten von süßen Gewürzen und Anis. Im Gegensatz dazu geben die Pedro Ximénez Sherryfässer dem Whisky Aromen von dunkler Schokolade und reifen Früchten.

Abgefüllt mit einer natürlichen Fassstärke von 57,8 % vol., ohne Kühlfilterung und ohne Zusatz künstlicher Farbstoffe, ist The GlenAllachie 2014 Chinquapin & Pedro Ximénez Cask Matured ab heute zum empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £74,99 im Besucherzentrum der Brennerei und im Online-Shop erhältlich. Weltweit verfügbar wird die Abfüllung dann in den kommenden Wochen und Monaten sein.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

SINTEIS SERIES INTRODUCED BY THE GLENALLACHIE

Speyside-based single malt distillery announces pioneering new limited-edition line

Hot on the heels of winning the title of World’s Best Single Malt for its 12-year-old expression, leading Scotch whisky brand The GlenAllachie launches a limited-edition line called Sinteis (pronounced sin-teesh).

The new series is named after the Scottish Gaelic word for synthesis and is accompanied by the tagline “Two distinct casks. One harmonious synthesis.”

The independently run Scotch whisky company is spearheaded by iconic Master Distiller Billy Walker, whose career spans 53 years across numerous household name brands.

The first release, Sinteis Part I, is a 2014 vintage single malt (UK RRSP £74.99) aged in Chinquapin virgin oak and first-fill Pedro Ximénez Sherry puncheons.

Walker, a renowned cask innovator, personally selected the casks for the new limited edition from a stock of 50,000 across 16 on-site warehouses in Speyside.

Casks made of Chinquapin, a native American oak from the Ozarks of Missouri, typically impart notes of sweet spices and aniseed. In contrast, the Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks contribute flavours of dark chocolate and ripe fruits.

Sinteis Part I features eye-catching packaging created by Scottish designer Kayley Barbour. The carton showcases a hand-drawn symbol in foil depicting “the fusion of multiple wood types”.

This debut release of The Sinteis Series is presented at its natural cask strength of 57.8% ABV, unchill filtered and without the addition of artificial colouring.

Commenting on the launch, Walker shares:

“The team and I are thrilled to bring this alluring new series, with its unique concept, to curious whisky drinkers around the world. The concept allows me, as a blender, the creative freedom to think up something out of the ordinary. “For this first release, I set out to make virgin oak – a relatively uncommon wood type for maturation – more approachable and appealing to a broader audience through carefully considered blending. Combining the familiar profile of Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks with the intriguing contribution of the Chinquapin virgin oak makes for a delicious, multifaceted drinking experience. It truly is a synthesis of the bold and the beloved.”

At UK RRSP of £74.99, The GlenAllachie 2014 Chinquapin & Pedro Ximénez Cask Matured is available at the distillery’s visitor centre and its online shop from today. It will become increasingly available worldwide in the coming weeks and months.

TASTING NOTES:

The GlenAllachie 2014 Chinquapin & Pedro Ximénez Cask Matured, Sinteis Series – 57.8% ABV