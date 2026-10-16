Tobermory mit Geschenkideen für Weihnachten 2026

Wenn man an die winterliche Isle of Mull denkt, kommt unweigerlich ein wenig Weihnachtsstimmung auf. Die bunten Häuser, die Lichter, die sich im Meer spiegeln… Die Destillerie Tobermory ist sich sicher dieses Flairs bewusst, und schon deshalb macht man sich daran, einige Empfehlungen für ein Geschenk unter dem Christbaum zu geben (ein gewisses geschäftliches Interesse mag dabei wohl auch eine Rolle spielen).

Wie dem auch sei – wir geben diese Vorschläge gerne an Sie weiter und empfehlen, bei Gefallen und Möglichkeit einen Fachhändler in Ihrer Nähe aufzusuchen und dort die Flasche zu erwerben – der freut sich dann auch…

Die Preise in Pfund sind übrigens in der Regel etwas höher als jene in Euro.

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

FROM MULL, WITH FESTIVE SPIRIT…

Tobermory Distillery brings together classic and limited-edition whiskies for Christmas 2026

This Christmas, Tobermory Distillery is bringing together four whiskies from its two house styles: the bright, unpeated character of Tobermory and the sweeter, smokier style of Ledaig.

Made on the Isle of Mull since 1798, Tobermory is one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries. It produces two very different single malts under one roof. Tobermory is rich, fruity and unpeated. Ledaig is peated, smoky and more robust.

The Christmas 2026 range runs from the classic Tobermory 12 Year Old to limited releases from The Lores of Mull, a collection inspired by the island’s myths and legends.

Tobermory 12 Year Old

The distillery’s signature single malt, Tobermory 12 Year Old is the natural starting point for the range. Rich, fruity and unpeated, it has a bright, approachable character while still offering the depth expected from a single malt. That makes it an easy gift for someone discovering Tobermory, but equally suited to an established whisky drinker looking for a classic bottle from Mull. At £47, it is also the most accessible expression in the Christmas collection and a good introduction to Tobermory’s fruitier house style.

Tobermory: The Whispers of Burg | The Lores of Mull Collection

For something more limited, The Whispers of Burg is a 13 Year Old Tobermory inspired by the fairy mound hidden among the ancient hills of Burg and the folklore surrounding its unseen guardians.

Finished in Amontillado sherry casks and bottled at 55.6% ABV, it brings together honey, nuts and gentle spice with notes of black liquorice, citrus, toasted oats, vanilla and orange marmalade. The bottle is presented in illustrated packaging inspired by the story and landscape of Mull.

Ledaig: Ban-fhàidh’s Rebirth | The Lores of Mull Collection

Ban-fhàidh’s Rebirth takes the Lores collection into Ledaig’s smokier territory. It is inspired by the story of an ancient seeress whose renewal in the waters of Loch Bà marks the changing of the seasons.

The whisky combines Ledaig matured in Bolgheri wine casks with spirit matured in Spanish Brandy casks. Bottled at 57.6% ABV, it pairs Ledaig’s Hebridean smoke with dark fruit, warming spice, chocolate, roasted coffee and toasted oak. Like The Whispers of Burg, it comes in illustrated packaging that draws directly on the folklore behind the whisky.

Ledaig Castaway

Ledaig Castaway offers another expression of the distillery’s signature style. A marriage of rum and tequila cask maturation – the first of its kind for the brand – adds exotic depth to Ledaig’s peated profile. Sweet, smoky and robust, it is aimed at drinkers who already enjoy richer, more heavily flavoured whiskies and want something beyond the core range.

Alongside the two Lores releases, it gives the Christmas collection a stronger smoky option and another choice for whisky drinkers looking for a less familiar bottle.

The Lores of Mull is a limited-edition series inspired by stories that have been told on the island for generations. Each release uses either Tobermory or Ledaig, with the cask selection chosen to reflect the character of the tale behind it.

Tobermory Distillery has been making whisky on Mull for more than two centuries. For Christmas 2026, the range offers a choice spanning its classic 12 Year Old, limited-edition releases and the contrasting styles of Tobermory and Ledaig.

To view the Tobermory and Ledaig collections, visit: https://tobermorydistillery.com or shop the range in Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange or The Whisky Shop.