Tobermory veröffentlicht Tobermory 25yo aus der Hebridean Serie

Nach dem Tobermory 23yo und dem Tobermory 24yo folgt nun in der Hebridean Serie der 25 Jahre alte Tobermory, abgefüllt mit 48,1% vol. Alkoholstärke und in UK zu einem Preis von 345 Pfund in den Regalen von Berry Bros. erhältlich (ab 8. März dann auch direkt bei der Destillerie). Der in Oloroso-Casks gereifte und danach in Gonzales Byass Cask gefinishte Whisky wird in einer Auflage von 5.298 Flaschen erscheinen.

Zu diesem Anlass gibt die Brennerei auf der Isle of Mull bekannt, dass sie eine Partnerschaft mit dem Naturfilmer Gordon Buchanan eingegangen ist, der ab sofort als Island Ambassador für die Destillerie tätig sein wird. Mehr dazu und zum sicherlich interessanten Tobermory 25yo in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Tobermory Distillery unveils latest expression in Hebridean Series and partnership with Gordon Buchanan

Tobermory Distillery, based on the idyllic Isle of Mull, has revealed a 25-year-old single malt, the third of five expressions in its limited edition Hebridean Series

The third release in the series of five, follows on from the success of the 24-year-old and the 23-year-old.

In addition to the new release, Tobermory Distillery has announced the appointment of Gordon Buchanan, award-winning wildlife filmmaker, as Island Ambassador

Together Gordon and Tobermory Distillery will work to preserve and promote the amazing island including its wildlife, landscapes and people

Mull distillery, Tobermory, has released the latest expression in its Hebridean Series: Tobermory 25.

Following the success of the previous 23- and 24-year-old expressions, the 25-year-old instantly transports drinkers to the Isle of Mull, where Tobermory Distillery calls home.

Inspired by the people of Mull’s long-standing history of working with the land that surrounds them, the expression draws on the distillery’s affinity to the island and the crofting industry that has influenced the island as we know it today.

With notes of blackcurrant jam, peaches and lemon peel, this rare and collectible release was firstly matured in Oloroso Casks, before finishing in Gonzalez Byass casks to create a lingering spice, intertwined with poached pears and nutmeg. Tobermory’s surrounding shoreline also gives Tobermory 25 the much-loved coastal finish, which is synonymous with each of the distillery’s expressions.

As with each of the releases in the Hebridean Series, the liquid of the 25-year-old comes from the popular 15 year old, which was released by the distillery in 2008. Continuing to mature in the finest Gonzalez Byass sherry casks for an additional nine years, the result is a wonderfully rich expression that celebrates the unique influences of the island, of which a limited number of bottles are available worldwide.

In addition to the release, Tobermory has announced a partnership with award-winning wildlife filmmaker, Gordon Buchanan, who will be working with the distillery as an Island Ambassador, to preserve and promote the Isle of Mull.

Gordon, who grew up on Mull, has travelled all over the world capturing an array of animals and environments, but credits his home as to where he first fell in love with nature. Like other parts of the world, Mull’s delicate ecosystem faces pressures.

Through his role as Island Ambassador, Tobermory Distillery and Gordon Buchanan will be collaborating to promote sustainability and raise awareness of the island’s beauty and ecosystem, together with the distillery team, local community organisations and residents of Mull. As well as donating money to this work, the distillery will be offering its workforce as volunteers and unveiling some exciting fundraising projects over the next 24 months.

Brendan McCarron, Master Distiller at Tobermory Distillery said:

“We are so proud to introduce Tobermory 25 to the world. A wonderfully fruity and well-rounded liquid, drinkers can expect a true taste of Mull with every dram. “Our hand-crafted Hebridean Series really champions the little island we call home, drawing inspiration on its unique history and heritage to shape our expressions. The 25-year-old is a real homage to Mull’s crofting history, and draws parallels on the skill and ingenuity that goes into working with the land around us. “We’re really excited to welcome and partner with Gordon as Island Ambassador. We have a shared passion for Mull, the land, the community, the wildlife. We’re committed to work together to protect and preserve our beautiful island, ensuring it’s looked after for years to come.”

Gordon spent his childhood in Tobermory, and his life is intertwined with Tobermory Distillery. His mother met his stepfather whilst working at the distillery in 1991, and his brother went on to become Stillman, 2 years later (1993-2004).

Like capturing the perfect shot, whisky distilling takes time, craftsmanship and patience, and whilst Gordon has seen Mull grow and develop over the years, one thing has remained a constant – Tobermory Distillery.

Gordon Buchanan, said:

“Mull is where I grew up and spent many happy years as a boy. Its amazing wildlife and ecosystem is what inspired me to get into photography and filmmaking when I was a teen, and for that, I’ll always be grateful. “Tobermory Distillery is a key part of my family’s history so I’m honoured to be joining the team as Island Ambassador.“

5,298 bottles of Tobermory 25 are available worldwide. With an ABV of 48.1%, bottles are priced at £345 and available to purchase at Berry Bros exclusively from 24 Feb 2023 and then from tobermorydistillery.com from 08 March 2023.

For more information on the expression and Tobermory Distillery, visit https://tobermorydistillery.com/