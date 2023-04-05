Waterford Whisky wird Partner des irischen Blackwater Valley Opera Festival 2023

103 Künstler, 98 Freiwillige, 65+ Stunden an Musikprogramm – das sind die Eckdaten des Blackwater Valley Opera Festival 2023, mit dem die Waterford Distillery als Getränkepartner zusammenarbeiten wird – eine irgendwie recht logische Verbindung, sind doch Whisky und Musik zwei sich sehr harmonisch ergänzende kulturelle Errungenschaften.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die uns die irische Brennerei dazu geschickt hat:

Waterford Whisky announced as 2023 Hospitality Partner of Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival

Soprano, Abigail LaDuke, pictured at the announcement of Waterford Whisky’s partnership with Blackwater Valley Opera Festival. The festival takes place from 29 May – 5 June 2023, with uplifting musical and classical performances at fabulous venues throughout the Blackwater Valley; and the headline opera Macbeth in the grounds of Lismore Castle, County Waterford. blackwatervalleyopera.ie Photograph: Patrick Browne

April 4, 2023: Waterford Distillery, producer of the most naturally flavoursome single malt whiskies, is delighted to announce its involvement as drinks partners for one of Ireland’s leading arts festivals, Blackwater Valley Opera Festival.

The distillery, based in Waterford city on the banks of the River Suir, has for many years been diligently distilling barley crops from an array of farms with a focus on the terroirs of the Southeast of Ireland, and has also over time become the world’s leading producer of organic and biodynamic whiskies.

Since its first bottlings in 2020, it has won coveted industry awards, exports into approximately 50 countries around the world and has begun promoting a visitor programme at the distillery, so the team felt the time was ripe for a partnership with such a prestigious arts organisation as Blackwater Valley Opera Festival.

BVOF Festival Director Eamonn Carroll said,

“It is my pleasure to announce that Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has teamed up with Waterford Whisky as Hospitality Partner for 2023. This partnership reflects our joint approach to supporting Irish industry and the arts, encouraging, and nurturing young artists to break into opera and the performing arts, both at home and internationally.” “The Waterford Whisky brand delivers a story which echoes with our festival heritage, firmly rooted in the soil of the Deise and Ireland’s Ancient East.”

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival is a one of a kind, friendly, inclusive, world renowned opera and classical music experience. With more than 4,500 visitors expected to enjoy the many classical music and opera performances, the festival will welcome 103 artists and 98 volunteers, present 65+ hours of music, deliver education outreach to an estimated 2,500 local students, and be supported by 100 Friends of BVOF and 25 sponsors, funders, and partners.

From big tickets to free tickets – Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival will see 21 festival events taking place at 12 venues over eight days, from 29 May – 5 June 2023.

The spectacular arts and culture summer festival has developed its own distinctive voice within the opera and classical music world, bringing fresh vision and focus to Waterford tourism and Ireland’s Ancient East.

Waterford Whisky Head Distiller Ned Gahan said,

„We’re very pleased to be the drinks partners of what has become an iconic event, leaving its mark on the opera scene and enhancing. Not only are the kinds of visitors to the opera our kind of drinkers – curious and open minded. But we’ve been quietly making whisky for so long that we felt it the right time to let people know that there’s a distillery here that’s been making headlines around the world.” “We’ve got plenty of naturally flavoursome whisky to share with opera lovers. Hopefully folk might even think my voice is good enough for the stage – as an extra at least…“

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival was honoured to be nominated in three categories at the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards 2023 for Orfeo ed Euridice in 2022, with David Bolger winning Best Movement Direction for the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival production of Orfeo ed Euridice and Go to Blazes with Coiscéim Dance.

Experience opera, classical music recitals and concerts, free events and open-air lunchtime recitals, dining experiences and more. www.blackwatervalleyopera.ie