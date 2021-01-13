Whisky Reviewer: Q&A mit John MacDonald, Distillery Manager von Balblair

Die Balblair Distillery in den schottischen Highlands hat vor kurzem ihre Bottlings von Jahrgangsabfüllungen wieder auf Altersangaben auf den Flaschen umgestellt. Warum diese Entscheidung fiel und ein paar andere Fragen beantwortet Distillery Manager John MacDonald in einer kurzen Q&A-Session auf Whisky Reviewer. Hier zum Beispiel beantwortet John MacDonald die Frage, wie er den Hausstil von Balblair beschreiben würde:

JM: Balblair is a very robust spirit. Unpeated highland style. Fruity, meaty with a lovely undercurrent of leather. It is testament to the guys that make it. Only six guys make the whisky. Mike has been here now for almost 36 years. The two John’s over 25. They have so much experience and skill that they make my job very easy. We take things slowly here. From mashing through distillation. High quality casks on top of that ensures we achieve high quality whisky.