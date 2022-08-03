Mittwoch, 03. August 2022, 14:35:30
Suche auf Seite
CocktailsPRSchottlandSpeyside

Whisky und Sommer? Warum nicht! Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve präsentiert drei coole Cocktails für heiße Tage

Damit Sie beim Genießen nicht ins Schwitzen kommen, hat sich Glenlivet drei Rezepte für Whiskycocktails ausgedacht...

Sommer, Hitze und Whisky vertragen sich nicht? Natürlich tun sie das – man muss nur für den sommerlichen Genuss vielleicht etwas seine Trinkgewohnheiten ändern. Oder seinen Whisky. Dazu lädt Glenlivet jedenfalls mit dem The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve ein, und mit einigen Vorschlägen, wie man diesen leichten und tropisch fruchtigen Whisky gut in Cocktails verwenden kann. Drei Cocktailrezepte aus der The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Whisky & Summer Cocktail Collection möchten wir Ihnen hier rechtzeitig zur aktuellen neuen Hitzewelle in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung vorstellen:

PresseartikelFür den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

WHISKY & SUMMER? WHY NOT!

EXPERIENCE THE REFRESHINGLY TROPICAL TASTE OF THE GLENLIVET CARIBBEAN RESERVE

This Summer, The Glenlivet is continuing to break whisky drinking traditions and is raising the bar with the new Caribbean Reserve cocktail collection. Whether you like a straight-up dram over ice or a refreshing long tipple, this bold and tropical expression is the perfect accompaniment to every British BBQ, come rain or shine.

The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve combines the heritage of Scotch whisky with the flavour and soul of the Caribbean. To create a whisky with a tropical twist, the makers of The Glenlivet finished a portion of the smooth liquid in barrels that previously held Caribbean rum. The result is a unique dark amber whisky that suggests rich caramel toffee notes on the palate, sweet notes of pear and red apple on the nose with a tropical twist of ripe bananas in syrup, and a well-balanced and exceptionally silky finish.

The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Whisky & Summer cocktail collection includes:

THE CARIBBEAN COOLER

To be enjoyed all summer long, The Caribbean Cooler is a smooth upgrade from the all-time fruity favourite Mai Tai cocktail, traditionally mixed with rum.

Ingredients

  • The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve – 50ml
  • Pineapple Juice – 25ml
  • Angostura Bitters – 2 dashes
  • Peach Sparkling Water

Method

  1. Build all ingredients over ice in a glass
  2. Top with peach sparkling water

PINEAPPLE LIME SMASH

An upgrade from a traditional Piña Colada, this exotic and vibrant drink will satisfy even the sweetest palate.

Ingredients

  • The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve – 50ml
  • Chilled Pineapple Juice – 37.5ml
  • Lime Wedges – 2
  • Simple syrup – 12.5ml
  • Mint Leaves – 8

Method

  1. Combine simple syrup, lime and mint within shaker. Muddle.
  2. Add whisky and ice. Shake and pour into glass.
  3. Top with chilled pineapple juice. Garnish with a lime wedge and mint

COCO BREEZE

A simple coconutty cocktail that delivers tropical vibes within seconds.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
  • 1 ½ Parts coconut water
  • 2 Lime wedges
  • ½ Part simple syrup
  • 8 Mint leaves

Method

  1. Build in tin. Muddle. Ice. Shake. Pour
  2. Top with coconut water
  3. Garnish with a lime wedge and mint

For Whisky & Summer cocktail inspiration, visit The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve hub for tips and recipes to try at home.

Vorheriger ArtikelSerge verkostet: Ben Nevis
Nächster ArtikelSpiritory.com: Ein neues Zuhause für Whisky-Liebhaber, Sammler und Investoren

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X