Whisky und Sommer? Warum nicht! Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve präsentiert drei coole Cocktails für heiße Tage

Sommer, Hitze und Whisky vertragen sich nicht? Natürlich tun sie das – man muss nur für den sommerlichen Genuss vielleicht etwas seine Trinkgewohnheiten ändern. Oder seinen Whisky. Dazu lädt Glenlivet jedenfalls mit dem The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve ein, und mit einigen Vorschlägen, wie man diesen leichten und tropisch fruchtigen Whisky gut in Cocktails verwenden kann. Drei Cocktailrezepte aus der The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Whisky & Summer Cocktail Collection möchten wir Ihnen hier rechtzeitig zur aktuellen neuen Hitzewelle in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung vorstellen:
WHISKY & SUMMER? WHY NOT!
EXPERIENCE THE REFRESHINGLY TROPICAL TASTE OF THE GLENLIVET CARIBBEAN RESERVE
This Summer, The Glenlivet is continuing to break whisky drinking traditions and is raising the bar with the new Caribbean Reserve cocktail collection. Whether you like a straight-up dram over ice or a refreshing long tipple, this bold and tropical expression is the perfect accompaniment to every British BBQ, come rain or shine.
The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve combines the heritage of Scotch whisky with the flavour and soul of the Caribbean. To create a whisky with a tropical twist, the makers of The Glenlivet finished a portion of the smooth liquid in barrels that previously held Caribbean rum. The result is a unique dark amber whisky that suggests rich caramel toffee notes on the palate, sweet notes of pear and red apple on the nose with a tropical twist of ripe bananas in syrup, and a well-balanced and exceptionally silky finish.
The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Whisky & Summer cocktail collection includes:
THE CARIBBEAN COOLER
To be enjoyed all summer long, The Caribbean Cooler is a smooth upgrade from the all-time fruity favourite Mai Tai cocktail, traditionally mixed with rum.
Ingredients
- The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve – 50ml
- Pineapple Juice – 25ml
- Angostura Bitters – 2 dashes
- Peach Sparkling Water
Method
- Build all ingredients over ice in a glass
- Top with peach sparkling water
PINEAPPLE LIME SMASH
An upgrade from a traditional Piña Colada, this exotic and vibrant drink will satisfy even the sweetest palate.
Ingredients
- The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve – 50ml
- Chilled Pineapple Juice – 37.5ml
- Lime Wedges – 2
- Simple syrup – 12.5ml
- Mint Leaves – 8
Method
- Combine simple syrup, lime and mint within shaker. Muddle.
- Add whisky and ice. Shake and pour into glass.
- Top with chilled pineapple juice. Garnish with a lime wedge and mint
COCO BREEZE
A simple coconutty cocktail that delivers tropical vibes within seconds.
Ingredients:
- 2 Parts The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
- 1 ½ Parts coconut water
- 2 Lime wedges
- ½ Part simple syrup
- 8 Mint leaves
Method
- Build in tin. Muddle. Ice. Shake. Pour
- Top with coconut water
- Garnish with a lime wedge and mint
