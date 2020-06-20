Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Glen Grant x10

„Eine Reise ins Zentrum von Glen Grant“ – so bezeichnet Angus MacRaild seine Verkostung von Abfüllungen aus der Speyside-Brennerei. Es geht dabei um alte Abfüllungen von vor 30 bis 60 Jahren – und wer schon einmal einen Glen Grant aus dieser Zeit probiert hat, auch wenn dieser für heutige Verhältnisse eigentlich unverschämt jung war mit fünf bis acht Jahren, der weiß, dass man dabei selten enttäuscht wird.
Hier die zehn Whiskys, die Angus in Vertretung von Serge Valentin verkostet hat:
- Glen Grant 5 yo (70 proof, Gordon & MacPhail, 1960s): 86 Punkte
- Glen Grant 8 yo (40%, Moray Bonding for Armando Giovinetti Jr, 1960s): 84 Punkte
- Glen Grant 12 yo (75 proof, Moray Bonding Co, UK market, 1960s): 92 Punkte
- Glen Grant 19 yo (45%, OB for Italy, Armando Giovinetti Jr import, 1960s): 93 Punkte
- Glen Grant 8 yo (100 proof, Gordon & MacPhail, miniature, 1970s): 89 Punkte
- Glen Grant 8 yo (100 proof, Gordon & MacPhail, miniature, 1970s): 91 Punkte
- Glen Grant 8 yo (100 proof, Gordon & MacPhail, miniature, 1970s): 92 Punkte
- Glen Grant 10 yo (100 proof, Gordon & MacPhail, late 1970s): 79 Punkte
- Glen Grant 10 yo (100 proof, Gordon & MacPhail, 1970s): 90 Punkte
- Glen Grant 12 yo (100 proof / 57%, Gordon & MacPhail, miniature, +/-1980): 89 Punkte