Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Ledaig, Ben Nevis, Clynelish und Irischen Whiskey

Drei auf einen Streich, und das gleich in vierfacher Ausführung – so gestaltet sich heute die Verkostung von Angus MacTaild auf Whiskyfun, wo er wie jeden Samstag für Serge einspringt. Einige der Abfüllungen diesmal stammen aus dem neuesten Batch von The Whisky Agency, der Rest kommt aus verschiedenen Quellen.
Hier also die Verkostungsnotizen zu Irischem Whiskey, Ben Nevis, Clynelish und Ledaig:
- Irish Single Malt 16 yo 2003/2019 (51.9%, The Whisky Agency, barrel): 82 Punkte
- Irish Single Malt 21 yo 1998/2019 (51.3%, The Whisky Agency, barrel): 87 Punkte
- Irish Single Malt 29 yo 1990/2019 (48.5%, The Whisky Agency, barrel): 88 Punkte
- Ben Nevis 7 yo 2012/2019 (48%, Thompson Brothers, refill hogshead, 382 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Ben Nevis 23 yo 1996/2019 (47.6%, The Whisky Agency, hogshead, 264 bottles): 91 Punkte
- Ben Nevis 22 yo 1996/2019 (53.4%, The Single Malts of Scotland for Kensington Wine Market, butt, cask #1659, 440 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Clynelish 14 yo (46%, OB, 2019): 88 Punkte
- Clynelish 36 yo (47.1%, The Single Malts of Scotland for The Whisky Show Old & Rare, Director’s Cut, 2020): 93 Punkte
- Clynelish 30 yo 1972/2003 (50%, Douglas Laing ‘Old Malt Cask’, cask #14747, 126 bottles): 92 Punkte
- Ledaig 11 yo 2008/2019 (55.2%, Cadenhead Authentic Collection, hogshead, 270 bottles): 81 Punkte
- Ledaig 13 yo 2005/2019 (57.4%, The Whisky Exchange, cask #900174, sherry butt, 622 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Ledaig 25 yo 1995/2020 (48.5%, The Whisky Agency, hogshead): 87 Punkte
Und das Destilleriebild des Beitrags widmen wir dem Tagessieger…