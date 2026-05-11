Tobermory Distillery präsentiert Ledaig Castaway

Die Tobermory Distillery von der Isle of Mull stellt heute mit Ledaig Castaway eine neue Abfüllung ihres rauchig-torfigen Single Malts (Die Abfüllung kündigte sich zu Beginn des Jahres an). Dieses Bottling ist die dritte Sonderabfüllung, die in Partnerschaft mit dem Mull and Iona Community Trust entstand. Durch die Sonderabfüllungen konnten bereits Spenden in Höhe von £60,000 gesammelt werden. Und aus dem Erlös von Ledaig Castaway sollen nochmals £20,000 hinzukommen.

Die limitierte Edition Ledaig Castaway erhielt – ein Novum für einen Ledaig – ein Finish in einer Kombination aus karibischen Rum- und mexikanischen Tequila-Fässern. Und vereint so maritim geprägten Torfrauch mit tropischen Einflüssen, wie es heißt: Noten von gegrillter Ananas, Mango und Zitrusfrüchten gesellen sich zu Nuancen von Agave, gesalzener Vanille und warmen Gewürzen und münden in einen langen, rauchigen Abgang.

Ledaig Castaway ist seit dem 8. Mai 2026 weltweit bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern sowie direkt über die Tobermory Distillery erhältlich sein; die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei £65 (was nicht ganz 75 € wären).

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Tobermory Distillery launches Ledaig Castaway, a rum and tequila cask-matured peated single malt

Limited edition from the Isle of Mull finished in Caribbean rum and Mexican tequila casks

Tobermory Distillery has unveiled Ledaig Castaway, a limited-edition peated single malt from the Isle of Mull, finished in a rare combination of Caribbean rum and Mexican tequila casks, a first for the Ledaig range.

Crafted on Mull, Ledaig Castaway balances maritime peat smoke with tropical influence. Notes of grilled pineapple, mango and citrus sit alongside hints of agave, salted vanilla and warm spice, leading to a long, smoky finish.

© Eilidh Cameron Photography

The release is part of an ongoing partnership with local charity, the Mull and Iona Community Trust, which has raised £60,000 in donations through limited-edition bottlings. Through these donations the boutique distillery has been able to support local projects that are focused on protecting and maintaining the island’s unmistakeable landscape.

This year, the £20,000 Ledaig Castaway contribution will support the Trust’s Ranger Service, helping maintain access to key locations across the island, including Rubha nan Gall lighthouse, featured on the pack. The lighthouse, which takes its name from the Gaelic words, ‘strangers point’, is located at the entrance to Tobermory Bay and has long welcomed visitors to the island.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Tobermory Distillery, is excited to bring this innovative launch to peaty enthusiasts. She said:

“Ledaig Castaway is a first for us. Bringing rum and tequila casks together with our unmistakeable peated spirit adds an exciting dimension – ripe fruit, citrus and a touch of agave sitting alongside that coastal smoke. It’s bold, a bit unexpected and yet still feels true to the spirit of our distillery.

“Ledaig Castaway is the third of our limited-edition releases developed in partnership with the Mull and Iona Community Trust. That connection to Mull matters, it’s where our whisky is physically crafted and it also acts as ongoing inspiration for the brand, so it’s right that every release gives something back to the island.”

Denise Baxter, CEO of the Mull and Iona Community Trust, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Tobermory Distillery again this year. Their generous support to the Mull and Iona Ranger Service is helping local people and visitors protect, enjoy and connect with nature in our very special islands.”

Ledaig Castaway (61.1% ABV) will be available globally from selected specialist retailers and via Tobermory Distillery from 8 May 2026, with an RRP of £65 (70cl).

For more information, visit www.tobermorydistillery.com.