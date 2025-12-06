Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Raasay, Loch Lomond und Ledaig

Drei unterschiedliche Destillerien sind heute bei Angus MacRaild in seiner Verkostung auf Whiskyfun zu finden: Die kleine Brennerei auf der Isle of Raasay, die sehr vielfältige Destillerie Loch Lomond in den Highlands und die torfige Ausgabe aus der Destillerie Tobermory, Ledaig.

Die Punktewertungen fallen diesmal gut bis sehr gut aus, wie man in unserer Tabelle der Verkostung sehen kann:

Abfüllung Punkte

Raasay 2018/2025 (60.4%, OB ‚Draamers‘ Cask #3′, 1st fill bourbon barrel) 87 Raasay 2019/2023 Distillery Exclusive (52%, OB, 1st fill American oak ex-Manzanilla sherry hogsheads, 2500 bottles) 87 Inchmurrin 11yo 2011/2022 (58%, Dram Mor, cask #2996, refill barrel, 225 bottles) 88 Inchfad 5 yo 2017/2022 (58.2%, Watt Whisky, refill hogshead, 300 bottles) 83 Croftengea 18 yo 2007/2025 (52.1%, The McSandforthe Whiskyclub and Billy’s Whisky Barrel, ex-rum barrel) 87 Ledaig 28 yo 1993/2021 (54.1%, Gordon & MacPhail ‚Connoisseur’s Choice‘, cask #703, refill sherry butt, 517 bottles) 87 Ledaig 17 yo 2006/2023 ‚Autumn‘ (55.4%, The Whisky Exchange ‚Seasons‘, sherry butt) 84 Ledaig 19 yo 2005/2025 (65.5%, Scout Whiskies, cask # 900002, butt, 130 bottles) 88

Als Artikelbild haben wir uns diesmal Raasay ausgesucht – hier sind die Motive einfach pittoresk…