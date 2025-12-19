WhistlePig eröffnet Tasting Room in der East Market Street in Louisville

WhistlePig assoziert man ja mit der Destillerie in Vermont und nicht unbedingt mit Kentucky. Macht nichts, dachte man sich in der Destillerie und wohl auch bei Minderheitseigentümer Moet Hennessy – man produziert ja (auch) Bourbon und was läge da näher, diesen und die anderen Abfüllungen auch in Bourbon Country zu präsentieren.

So hat man sich entschlossen, in Louisville das Louisville Security Bank Gebäude aus dem Jahr 1911 zu renovieren und dort, 403 East Market Street, zwischen Whiskey Row und dem NuLu District, einen Tasting Raum und eine Cocktail Bar einzurichten, die ab sofort für Besucher zugänglich ist. Hauptattraktion ist wohl der umgebaute Tresorraum:

WhistlePig CEO Charles Gibb sagt dazu:

WhistlePig was founded 880 miles from the Bourbon heartland, but the early seeds were planted here in Kentucky. The Vault pays homage to our founding Distiller, Dave Pickerell, who got his start in the Bluegrass State before going off the grid to start the Rye Revolution in Vermont. Returning to Kentucky with The Vault is a full-circle moment for us. To truly push the boundaries of American whiskey making, WhistlePig had to build a place apart and craft new and unique whiskeys with zero generations of family tradition. We’ve made our own rules and are proud to share that with Bourbon Country friends and connoisseurs.