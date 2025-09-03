Whyte & Mackay CEO Bryan Donaghey tritt nach 12 Jahren zurück – Chief Financial Officer Michael Sloan wird neuer CEO

Nach 12 Jahren an der Spitze von Whyte & Mackay (Fettercairn, Jura und The Dalmore) wird sich CEO Bryan Donaghey von dieser Position zurückziehen. Auf seine Zeit beim Unternehmen blickt er dankbar zurück:
“It has been a great privilege and honour to lead Whyte and Mackay for the past 12 years. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished during that time, and even more so, of the amazing people who made it all possible. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their hard work, commitment and support.”
Sein Nachfolger an der Spitze des Unternehmens wird der bisherige Chief Financial Officer, Michael Sloane, und zwar mit 1. Januar 2026, wenn Donaghey von der Position des CEO zurücktritt. Michael Sloane kam 2015 als CFO zum Unternehmen, als es bereits im Besitzb von Emperador war.
Sein Kommentar zum seiner Berufung zum CEO:
“Scotch whisky is an immensely important category for both Scotland and the UK, and it will truly be a privilege to lead a company that serves as a driving force within the whisky industry, championing both innovation and tradition. Whyte & Mackay is home to globally renowned brands, outstanding liquids and exceptional people. I look forward to working with all our teams to achieve shared success.”