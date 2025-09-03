Whyte & Mackay CEO Bryan Donaghey tritt nach 12 Jahren zurück – Chief Financial Officer Michael Sloan wird neuer CEO

Nach 12 Jahren an der Spitze von Whyte & Mackay (Fettercairn, Jura und The Dalmore) wird sich CEO Bryan Donaghey von dieser Position zurückziehen. Auf seine Zeit beim Unternehmen blickt er dankbar zurück:

“It has been a great privilege and honour to lead Whyte and Mackay for the past 12 years. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished during that time, and even more so, of the amazing people who made it all possible. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their hard work, commitment and support.”