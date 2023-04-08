Whyte & Mackay’s Master Distiller Gregg Glass wird bei den Global Icons of Whisky Awards International Master Distiller of the Year

Mit dem prestigeträchtigen Titel „International Master Distiller of the Year“ wurde Whyte & Mackay’s Master Distiller Gregg Glass ausgezeichnet – nachdem er bereits in vergangenen Jahren bei diesem Wettbewerb als Scotch Whisky Master Distiller of the Year geehrt wurde.

Wir gratulieren herzlich – und bringen die Presseaussendung mit Zitaten von ihm und Richard Paterson, mit dem Glass die Position bei Whyte & Mackay gemeinsam ausübt (wir berichteten damals hier):

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Whyte and Mackay’s Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass Crowned as International Master Distiller of the Year

Whyte and Mackay’s talented Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass has been named Master Distiller of the Year at the global Icons of Whisky Awards 2023, in a prestigious ceremony on Thursday 30th March.

This historic win for Glass sees him become one of the youngest ever recipients of this outstanding award, which is among the worldwide whisky industry’s ultimate accolades.

Glass is renowned for his experimental and inventive approach to whisky making. Since joining Whyte and Mackay in 2016, Glass’ impact has been felt throughout the business and its portfolio of single malt distilleries: The Dalmore, Jura, Fettercairn and Tamnavulin.

The team Glass created, shaped, and worked alongside is credited with the rejuvenation of the Jura and Fettercairn distilleries as well as the creation of the brand’s independent innovation wing, Whisky Works, in 2017.

Glass is also the mastermind behind Whyte and Mackay’s pioneering and celebrated Scottish Oak Programme, which aims to help establish the use of native oak as a quality raw material for the wider spirits industry, starting with Scotch. In 2022, the Scottish Oak Programme won The Spirits Business Award for Innovation in Production.

Having grown up on the Black Isle, across the Cromarty Firth from The Dalmore distillery, Glass has worked in the whisky industry for 24 years. Prior to joining Whyte and Mackay, he solidified his reputation as an innovator at Compass Box. Joining the fifth largest whisky producer – Whyte and Mackay – in 2016, Glass has since led whisky making innovation across the portfolio which also includes The Woodsman and Invergordon.

Presenting the award, Whisky Magazine’s Editor-at-Large, Christopher Coates, highlighted Glass’ undeniable passion for both nature and nurture, crediting him for charting an exciting course for the industry.

Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass comments:

“As a whisky maker, to be recognised by our industry, in a room of peers, at a time when Scotland is alive with brilliant whisky making, is truly humbling. “This accolade is not mine alone, it is testament to the dedication of everyone within the Whyte and Mackay community, who give their all in the pursuit of creating the finest whiskies. “It is an absolute pleasure to be leading whisky making at five incredible distilleries on behalf of Whyte and Mackay. I cannot wait to share with you the fantastic whiskies the team have laid down, to be released when the time is right. “Thank you to everyone at Icons of Whisky for this award – it is a real honour.”

Richard Paterson, Master Distiller at Whyte and Mackay, himself a winner of the Icons of Whisky Lifetime Achievement Award and inductee number 15 into the Whisky Hall of Fame, comments:

“What an achievement for Gregg, an incredible accolade, and, likely, the youngest winner to be recognised by the industry in this way. “From the moment I met Gregg, I recognised not only his talent for creating exceptional whisky, but for his unmistakable passion. That passion is everything – it is what defines the greatest blenders in our industry and this award is a tribute to his creativity as a whisky maker.”

Gregg’s win follows his success in the recent regional Icons of Whisky Awards, where he was named Scotch Whisky Master Distiller of the Year. At those same awards, Invergordon Grain Whisky also received the top award in the Grain Whisky category, while Whyte and Mackay’s Kieran Healey-Ryder was Highly Commended as Scotch Whisky Ambassador.

Award-Winning Whisky Makers Whyte and Mackay

Whyte and Mackay is home to a collection of multi-award-winning Single Malt Whiskies including The Dalmore, Jura and Fettercairn. With a premium spirits portfolio that includes contemporary whisky brands Shackleton, Woodsman and John Barr, alongside popular alcohol brands Wildcat, Fundador and Harveys Bristol Cream and Aperitivo. In the UK the company produce Whyte and Mackay, an award-winning ever-popular Blended Whisky, which recently launched the market-leading ‘Whyte and Mackay Light’ – a lighter spirit drink from Scotland, bottled at a lower ABV.

In 2020 the company were publicly recognised by the First Minister of Scotland for their support of the national pandemic response. Whyte and Mackay are official partners to SAMH – Scottish Association for Mental Health, which saw Whyte and Mackay employees worldwide complete a virtual-race-around-the-world to raise awareness for the charity.

Founded in Glasgow 1844, the whisky makers celebrated their 175 year anniversary in 2019. Today Whyte and Mackay have offices from New York to Singapore. In Scotland, Whyte and Mackay operate a state-of-the-art Bottling Hall and Distribution Centre in Grangemouth and a Whisky Production and Warehousing Centre in Invergordon.

Whyte and Mackay’s whisky making is led by Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE and pioneering Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass.

*Icons of Whisky: Scotland