Ab 1. Oktober: Vier neue Octomore im Handel

Noch eine Nachricht hat uns aus der Destillerie Bruichladdich erreicht: Die vier neuen Octomore (11.1, 11.2, 11.3 und Octomore 10 Years) sollen am 1. Oktober 2020 in den Handel gelangen (den 11.2 wird es exklusiv im Onlineshop von Bruichladdich geben). Es gibt bereits detaillierte Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen, allerdings noch kein Artwork der Flaschen – die Label von 1-3 haben wir in diesem Artikel Ihnen bereits im Februar vorgestellt.
Hier jedenfalls die Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen, weitere Infos (zum Beispiel die Preise) wird es sicher in absehbarer Zeit in einer offiziellen Presseinformation geben:
OCTOMORE 11.1
• Malted to 139.6 PPM
• Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of Scottish barley
• Full term maturation in 1st fill ex-American whiskey casks
• Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years
• Bottled at 59.4% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery
OCTOMORE 11.2
- Malted to 139.6 PPM
- Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of Scottish barley
- Matured in a combination of 1) 25% Pauillac ex-wine casks, 2) 75% ex-American whiskey casks, then ACE’d in St Julien wine casks for 18 months
- Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years
- Bottled at 58.6% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery
- Exclusively available on bruichladdich.com from 1st Oct
OCTOMORE 10.3
- Malted to 194 PPM
- Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of 100% Octomore Farm grown Islay barley
- Full term maturation in 1st fill ex-American whiskey casks
- Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years
- Bottled at 61.7% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery
OCTOMORE TEN YEARS
- Malted to 208 PPM
- Distilled in 2009 from the 2008 harvest of Scottish barley
- Matured in a combination of Virgin Oak & 1st and 2nd fill ex-American whiskey casks
- Matured entirely on Islay for ten aged years
- Bottled at 54.3% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery