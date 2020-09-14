Montag, 14. September 2020, 19:39:50
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslayNeue Whiskys

Ab 1. Oktober: Vier neue Octomore im Handel

Die neuen Abfüllungen sind für den 1. Oktober angekündigt, einer davon wird nur online bei Bruichladdich erhältlich sein

Wee Beastie AUT

Noch eine Nachricht hat uns aus der Destillerie Bruichladdich erreicht: Die vier neuen Octomore (11.1, 11.2, 11.3 und Octomore 10 Years) sollen am 1. Oktober 2020 in den Handel gelangen (den 11.2 wird es exklusiv im Onlineshop von Bruichladdich geben). Es gibt bereits detaillierte Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen, allerdings noch kein Artwork der Flaschen – die Label von 1-3 haben wir in diesem Artikel Ihnen bereits im Februar vorgestellt.

Hier jedenfalls die Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen, weitere Infos (zum Beispiel die Preise) wird es sicher in absehbarer Zeit in einer offiziellen Presseinformation geben:

OCTOMORE 11.1

• Malted to 139.6 PPM
• Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of Scottish barley
• Full term maturation in 1st fill ex-American whiskey casks
• Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years
• Bottled at 59.4% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery

OCTOMORE 11.2

  • Malted to 139.6 PPM
  • Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of Scottish barley
  • Matured in a combination of 1) 25% Pauillac ex-wine casks, 2) 75% ex-American whiskey casks, then ACE’d in St Julien wine casks for 18 months
  • Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years
  • Bottled at 58.6% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery
  • Exclusively available on bruichladdich.com from 1st Oct

OCTOMORE 10.3

  • Malted to 194 PPM
  • Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of 100% Octomore Farm grown Islay barley
  • Full term maturation in 1st fill ex-American whiskey casks
  • Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years
  • Bottled at 61.7% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery

OCTOMORE TEN YEARS

  • Malted to 208 PPM
  • Distilled in 2009 from the 2008 harvest of Scottish barley
  • Matured in a combination of Virgin Oak & 1st and 2nd fill ex-American whiskey casks
  • Matured entirely on Islay for ten aged years
  • Bottled at 54.3% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery
Bruichladdich Gewinn
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Neue Edition – Bruichladdich Black Art 8.1

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Islay

PR: Neue Edition – Bruichladdich Black Art 8.1

"Jahrzehnte vergingen, seit dieses ungetorfte, magische Elixier aus den viktorianischen Stills floss...." - mit Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Gewinnen Sie jetzt das definitive Herbst-Grillset von Bruichladdich: 2x The Laddie Classic, Hoodie plus Grilltonne!

#nohiddenmeasures - Bruichladdich hat nichts zu verbergen, aber was zum Grillen, und das können Sie jetzt gewinnen!
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Fremde Federn (111): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger - heute mit Schnapszahl 😉
Weiterlesen
Highlands

PR: Summer Release von Claxton’s jetzt in Deutschland und Österreich erhältlich

Die acht neuen Whiskys sind zwischen 6 und 30 Jahre gereift
Weiterlesen
Blends

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (191)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Bruichladdich startet Age of Transparency-Kampagne mit vier Live Events auf Instagram

Mit den Inhalten und Links zu den Livestreams
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

JJCorryIW Button
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky
Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Ab 1. Oktober: Vier neue Octomore im Handel

Islay
Die neuen Abfüllungen sind für den 1. Oktober angekündigt, einer davon wird nur online bei Bruichladdich erhältlich sein
Weiterlesen

PR: Neue Edition – Bruichladdich Black Art 8.1

Islay
"Jahrzehnte vergingen, seit dieses ungetorfte, magische Elixier aus den viktorianischen Stills floss...." - mit Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen

Sliabh Liag Distillers übertreffen ihr Crowdfunding-Ziel

Irland
Bereits jetzt wurde die Summe von £1,000,000 mehr als erreicht
Weiterlesen

EU und China vereinbaren Schutz von Lebensmittelspezialitäten

China
Irish Whiskey, Irish Whisky und Scotch Whisky sind jetzt in China geschützt
Weiterlesen

PR: St. Kilian punktet jetzt auch in Asien

China
Signature Edition ONE bei den CWSA ausgezeichnet
Weiterlesen

PR: Nc’nean präsentiert ihren ersten Single Malt Whisky

Highlands
Aus kontrolliert biologischem Anbau und in einer zu 100% recycelten Klarglasflasche
Weiterlesen

Neu: Aberfeldy 18 Year Old Limited Edition Pauillac Finished

Highlands
Bis zum 8. Oktober in der Aberfeldy Distillery und dem Online-Shop erhältlich
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Highland Park und geheime Whiskys von den Orkneys

Islands
Zum Wochenbeginn (unsere Wochen beginnen montags) konfrontiert uns Serge Valentin mit einer vielleicht nicht so leicht zu beantwortenden Frage: Bevorzugen wir die...
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Maltimore

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gewinnen Sie jetzt das definitive Herbst-Grillset von Bruichladdich: 2x The Laddie Classic, Hoodie plus Grilltonne!

Exclusiv
#nohiddenmeasures - Bruichladdich hat nichts zu verbergen, aber was zum Grillen, und das können Sie jetzt gewinnen!
Weiterlesen

Do legst Di nieda – Gewinnen Sie 3x den brandneuen limitierten The Epicurean Munich Edition von Douglas Laing!

Blended Malt
Das Bremer Spirituosen Contor und Whiskyexperts verlosen den fassstarken und auf 600 Flaschen limitierten Lowlander - made in and for Munich
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Geheimnisvolle neue Abfüllung von The Macallan

Neue Whiskys
Einige Informationen sind auf den eingereichten Etiketten nicht vorhanden oder geschwärzt...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X