Ab 1. Oktober: Vier neue Octomore im Handel

Noch eine Nachricht hat uns aus der Destillerie Bruichladdich erreicht: Die vier neuen Octomore (11.1, 11.2, 11.3 und Octomore 10 Years) sollen am 1. Oktober 2020 in den Handel gelangen (den 11.2 wird es exklusiv im Onlineshop von Bruichladdich geben). Es gibt bereits detaillierte Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen, allerdings noch kein Artwork der Flaschen – die Label von 1-3 haben wir in diesem Artikel Ihnen bereits im Februar vorgestellt.

Hier jedenfalls die Infos zu den einzelnen Abfüllungen, weitere Infos (zum Beispiel die Preise) wird es sicher in absehbarer Zeit in einer offiziellen Presseinformation geben:

OCTOMORE 11.1

• Malted to 139.6 PPM

• Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of Scottish barley

• Full term maturation in 1st fill ex-American whiskey casks

• Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years

• Bottled at 59.4% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery

OCTOMORE 11.2

Malted to 139.6 PPM

Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of Scottish barley

Matured in a combination of 1) 25% Pauillac ex-wine casks, 2) 75% ex-American whiskey casks, then ACE’d in St Julien wine casks for 18 months

Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years

Bottled at 58.6% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery

Exclusively available on bruichladdich.com from 1st Oct

OCTOMORE 10.3

Malted to 194 PPM

Distilled in 2014 from the 2013 harvest of 100% Octomore Farm grown Islay barley

Full term maturation in 1st fill ex-American whiskey casks

Matured entirely on Islay for five aged years

Bottled at 61.7% alc./vol at Bruichladdich Distillery

OCTOMORE TEN YEARS