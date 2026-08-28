Ab Ende Oktober erhältlich – jetzt zu bestellen: Distilia „The Virtue“ Series bringt Bowmore 30yo

Anfrang letzten Jahres berichteten wir bereits über eines der Bottlings vom unabhängigen Distilia, damals aus der „The Sins„-Serie – einen 30 Jahre alten Springbank, der bei Serge Valentin mit 92 Punkten bewertet wurde.

Nun startet der Vorverkauf für eine neue Abfüllung, die dann am 27. Oktober offiziell veröffentlicht wird: Der 30 Jahre alte Bowmore 1996 ist Teil der „The Virtues“-Serie, wird in einer Auflage von 198 Flaschen erscheinen und 570 Euro kosten.

Was diese neue Abfüllung bietet, können Sie hier nachlesen – und auch ein Link für die Vorbestellung ist natürlich enthalten:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

The newest addition to Distilia’s „The Virtues“ series comes from the oldest distillery on the Isle of Islay – the legendary Bowmore.

Distilled in 1996, this 30-year-old Bowmore is represented as Temperance, the fifth bottle in the bottler’s acclaimed series.

A limited batch of just 198 bottles of this single-cask Scotch whisky will be launched publicly on 27 October 2026. But the time to act is now – the pre-sale offer has just been announced.

Distilia, an independent bottler of rare editions of fine spirits, proudly presents „Temperance“, the fifth chapter in its acclaimed „The Virtues“ series.

Distilled in June 1996 at the iconic Bowmore distillery, „Temperance“ stands as a remarkable testament to the transformative power of time and restraint. Matured for 30 years in a refill Bourbon cask and bottled at 44.5% ABV cask strength, this extraordinary single-cask release yielded just 198 bottles.

„Temperance“ is a milestone bottling for collectors and connoisseurs alike. The 30-year mark is a serious statement in the world of whisky. It takes a solid amount of patience to wait for a spirit to mature to where this one is today.

This is not an angry whisky. It is something one might call a Sunday dram. Calm, mature, elegant – but still full of the character one would expect from a good Islay whisky.

After more than three decades of maturation under the relatively neutral influence of a refill cask, the spirit has evolved into a harmonious expression of bewildering pastry sweetness and bittersweet grapefruit zest. It is a memorable experience.

On the nose, it delivers everything a Bowmore fanboy could hope for – leather and smoke, beautifully counterbalanced by lemon zest and dried apple.

Magic.

„Temperance‘ marks the beginning of a new era for Distilia,“

#said Jakub Bagiński, Managing Director of Distilia.

„After quite some time dedicated to other spirit categories such as rum, Cognac, Armagnac and Calvados, this Bowmore brings us back to what is our motherland – whisky. As an independent bottler of cask-matured spirits, this bottling stands as a token of our undisputed love for Scotch craftsmanship.“

The release takes its name and inspiration from Dante Alighieri’s Purgatorio, continuing the literary and artistic concept behind „The Virtues“ collection. Each bottling in the series explores a different human virtue through a rare and distinctive spirit, creating what Distilia describes as a „liquid gallery“ of character, symbolism and craftsmanship.

Bottled as a single-cask, cask-strength release from cask no. 211, „Temperance“ is free from additives and presented in 700 ml bottles. A total of 198 bottles will be available worldwide at a retail price of €595.00.

Deliveries will start on 27 October 2026.

But the time to act is now – a pre-sale offer of €570.00 is already available at www.distilia.com.

Created in collaboration with Robert Bauer, „The Virtues“ series explores virtue through benchmark bottlings from the world of fine spirits, uniting rarity, symbolism and artistic storytelling in each release.

About Distilia

Founded in 2018 by Jakub Bagiński and Piotr Kossowski, Distilia is an independent bottler of fine spirits driven by a passion for quality, authenticity and originality.

With deep category expertise and a commitment to selecting only the most compelling casks, Distilia has earned recognition through collections such as „The Sins“, „The Virtues“, „The Last Cask“ and „The Floral Rum“ collection.

The company specialises in rare editions of whisky, Cognac, Armagnac, Calvados and rum, always seeking to deliver exceptional quality and value.

For more information, visit www.distilia.com.