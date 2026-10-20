Aberfeldy begrüßt den Herbst mit Aberfeldy 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask Finish

Mit dem Einzug der kälteren Jahreszeit präsentiert die Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery eine neue Ergänzung ihrer „Exceptional Cask“-Serie: Aberfeldy 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask Finish.

Der Single Malt lagerte zunächst fast 21 Jahre lang in Ex-Bourbon-Fässern. Sein abschließendes sechsjähriges Finish genoss der Whisky in sorgfältig ausgewählten Madeira-Fässern. Das Ergebnis ist, so lesen wir in der Pressemitteilung, ein vielschichtiger Single Malt, der den typischen, honigartigen Charakter von Aberfeldy mit den unverwechselbaren Noten von gerösteten Nüssen, Karamell und Röstaromen verbindet, die für Madeira-Wein charakteristisch sind.

Aberfeldy 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask Finish ist auf 276 Flaschen limitiert. Er ist ab heute, dem 20. Oktober, exklusiv bei der Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery sowie im Online-Shop der Brennerei zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung (UVP) von £600 erhältlich.

Merh in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

DEWAR’S ABERFELDY DISTILLERY WELCOMES AUTUMN WITH MADEIRA FINISH EXCEPTIONAL CASK

Aberfeldy, Scotland, 20th October 2026 As the colder months set in, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery is welcoming the season with the latest addition to its ABERFELDY® Exceptional Cask Series: ABERFELDY 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky.

A whisky made for slow sipping around the fire, this limited distillery exclusive brings together almost 21 years of ABERFELDY maturation in ex-bourbon barrels, finished in carefully selected Madeira casks for a further six years. The result is a richly layered single malt that combines ABERFELDY’s signature honeyed character with the distinctive roasted, nutty and caramelised notes associated with Madeira wine.

Madeira is a fortified wine from the Portuguese island of the same name, renowned for a unique ageing process that deliberately exposes the wine to heat and oxygen. This unusual method creates a distinctive balance of crisp acidity and soft sweetness, alongside flavours of roasted nuts, stewed fruit, caramel and toffee. It is these rich, complex characteristics that make Madeira casks a compelling partner for ABERFELDY’s naturally honeyed single malt.

For the ABERFELDY 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask Finish, Stephanie Macleod, Malt Master at ABERFELDY, carefully monitored the whisky throughout its finishing period, assessing the development of flavour and character in each cask until the desired balance was achieved.

Stephanie Macleod, renowned Malt Master at ABERFELDY commented:

“A great cask finish should feel like a natural extension of the whisky rather than something imposed upon it. Madeira brings a wonderful combination of rich, nutty sweetness and vibrant freshness, which works beautifully with ABERFELDY’s naturally honeyed character. With a whisky of this age, patience is particularly important, and we carefully monitor each cask until the balance is just right.”

On the nose, ABERFELDY 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask Finish is rich and inviting, a truly luxurious dram, displaying its age through deep, rich flavours enhanced by the influence of the Madeira cask. On the palate, robust notes of red apples drizzled with honey are complemented by hints of candied orange peel and a finish of sweet cinnamon spice.

Founded in 1898, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery sits in the heart of Highland Perthshire, drawing its water from the Pitilie Burn, known for its rich deposits of alluvial gold. The distillery is renowned for producing a distinctive single malt characterised by its rich, honeyed and gently fruity character.

The ABERFELDY Exceptional Cask Series showcases the distillery’s spirit through carefully considered cask maturation and finishing, exploring the ways in which different cask types can complement and enhance ABERFELDY’s signature character.

With only 276 bottles available, ABERFELDY 27-Year-Old Madeira Double Cask can be purchased exclusively from Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery and its online store from today, October 20th, at an RRP of £600.