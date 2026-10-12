Auktion „Live from The Macallan Estate“ erzielt einen Gesamterlös von £3.3 Millionen

Am Freitag fand eine besondere und außergewöhnliche Whisky-Auktion auf dem The Macallan Estate statt. Veranstaltet von der Speyside-Brennerei Macallan gemeinsam mit dem Auktions-Haus Sotheby’s, kamen dort anlässlich des 100. Jubiläums der legendären Abfüllung The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926 insgesamt 42 Lose zur Versteigerung (wir stellten Ihnen diese Auktion Ende September vor).

Die Auktion „Live from The Macallan Estate“ konnte einen Gesamterlös von 3,3 Millionen Pfund erzielen. Hierbei entfällt der größte Teil auf die Auktion eben einer Flasche The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926. Bei diesem Los fiel der Hammer erst bei £2,125,000. Dieses Ergebnis machte sie zur zweitwertvollsten Whiskyflasche, die jemals bei einer Auktion in Britischen Pfund verkauft wurde, und stellte einen neuen Auktionsrekord für eine Flasche The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926 auf.

Die Auktion begann, wie The spirits business schreibt, mit der Präsentation der The Macallan Romantica Collection, die für £162,500 versteigert wurde. Der Erlös kam drei eingetragenen Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen zugute. Das zweithöchste Gebot der Auktion erzielte die The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection mit £350,000. The Macallan The Reach 81 Years Old erreichte einen Preis von £131,250. Und The Macallan in Lalique Golden Age of Travel Ocean Liner verdreifachte seinen Schätzwert und wurde für £106,250 versteigert.

Weitere Informationen zur Veranstaltung und Versteigerung „Live from The Macallan Estate“ finden Sie auch in der folgenden englischsprachigen News von Macallan:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

A landmark auction at The Macallan Estate celebrates 100 years of The Macallan 1926

The first auction ever held at The Macallan Estate brought together remarkable whiskies from across The Macallan’s history, including The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926 and the charitable Romantica Collection Artists’ Edition.

On Friday 9 October, The Macallan welcomed Sotheby’s and guests from around the world to the Estate in Speyside for Live from The Macallan Estate, the first auction ever to take place at The Macallan Estate.

Conceived to mark 100 years since The Macallan 1926 was distilled, the sale celebrated the rarity, craftsmanship, provenance and stories behind some of the most significant whiskies from across The Macallan’s history. The landmark sale comprised 42 lots and was 100% sold, achieving a total of £3.3 million / $4.4 million. At the heart of the auction was The Macallan Fine & Rare 60 Years Old 1926, which sold for £2,125,000 / $2,807,975. The result made it the second most valuable bottle of whisky ever sold at auction in sterling and established a new auction record for a bottle of The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926.

The 1926 vintage holds a unique place in The Macallan’s history. After maturing for six decades, just 40 bottles were drawn from a single sherry seasoned oak cask, cask number 263, in 1986. A maximum of 14 were decorated with the Fine & Rare label, including the bottle presented at the Estate auction. The occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate a century of history surrounding this extraordinary vintage and the continued appreciation for The Macallan among collectors and connoisseurs.

The auction also began with a special presentation of The Macallan Romantica Collection Artists’ Edition, consigned directly by The Macallan. Created in honour of the centenary of The Macallan 1926, the collection brings together the work of Sir Peter Blake, Valerio Adami and Michael Dillon, each of whom has played a part in the story of The Macallan 1926. The collection sold for £162,500 / $214,278, with proceeds benefiting three registered charities nominated by the artists and their representatives: Graeae Theatre Company, Cancer Research UK and Associazione VIDAS. The special auction presentation featured three bottles at a bespoke 42.6% ABV, alongside original artist-donated artefacts, personal letters, preparatory works and a bespoke museum-inspired display cabinet.

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