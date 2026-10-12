Gemeinsame Erklärung von IWA, SWA und WWA zur Geographical Indication für English Whisky

Bereits mehrmals (wir berichteten 2025 und in diesem Jahr) wies die Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) darauf hin, dass sie als Interessenvertretung der Scotch Whisky Produzenten mit dem Schutz des English Whisky durch die britische Regierung nicht glücklich ist. Konkret geht es um die Definition des English Single Malt, dessen Würze auch außerhalb der Brennerei in England hergestellt werden kann. Nun hat die SWA zusammen mit der Irish Whiskey Association und der Welsh Whisky Association eine gemeinsame Erklärung veröffentlicht. In dieser bringen die drei Interessenverbände ihre Unzufriedenheit nun auch gemeinsam zu Ausdruck:

“We hoped that a mutually beneficial resolution could be found to both protect the integrity of the Single Malt category and allow the English GI to proceed. Despite efforts to find an agreement, including offering compromises to the English Whisky Guild, our Associations remain concerned about inconsistencies in approving the English Whisky GI, both in terms of process and future practice.

“The whisk(e)y producers we represent have a proud, long-standing and unrivalled tradition of making world-class whisk(e)y. We want to see high-quality definitions, which underpin a high-quality Single Malt category enjoyed by millions around the world.”