Bankhall Distillery in Blackpool veröffentlicht ersten Single Malt

Halewood Artisanal Spirits hat die Veröffentlichung des ersten Single Malts aus der Bankhall Distillery in Blackpool, England bekanntgegeben. Der Bankhall Single Malt ist eine Einzelfassabfüllung in Fassstärke (57,7% vol.) und sie stammt aus American Virgin Oak Casks mit einem Charring der Stufe vier (also mit 55 Sekunden Dauer recht heftig, de facto ein Alligator-Char).

Interessant an der Bankhall Distillery ist, dass ihr Master Distiller Vince Oleson zuvor diese Tätigkeit bei der Widow Jane Distillery in Brooklyn ausübte und beim Whisky seine amerikanischen Ursprünge nicht zu verbergen sucht. Trotzdem will man hier Whisky in traditioneller Art herstellen. Das geschmackliche Ergebnis: Noten von Orangemarmelade, Vanilleschoten, Zimt, Marzipan und geröstete Eiche.

Der Whisky ist auf 235 Flaschen limitiert und wird gegen Ende Mai in der Destillerie und von einigen UK-Fachhändlern zu beziehen sein, sein Preis beträgt 100 Pfund.

Das Statement von Vince Oleson zum Bankhall Single Malt:

Bankhall is honoured and proud to finally have a Single Malt Whisky. This three-year-old English Single Malt Whisky was the first spirit to flow through our budding distillery back in April of 2020. It’s an expression that’s bold from the punch of the barrel and balanced from our elegant triple pot distilled creamy new make, and we’re extremely happy with the result. With just 235 bottles of this limited release launching into the market, we don’t anticipate it’ll be around for long, but it certainly marks the beginning of a massively exciting new stage of the journey for our Bankhall English whisky