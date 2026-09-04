Basil Hayden bringt in den USA Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve auf den Markt

Aus dem Hause Beam Suntory stammt der Basil Hayden Bourbon – man findet seine Bottlings auch immer wieder in Deutschland, vor allem den Standard. Ob das bei dem neuen Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve der Fall sein wird, wissen wir nicht – uninformiert über dessen Erscheinen in den USA wollten wir Sie aber natürlich nicht lassen, zumal er mit knapp 50 Dollar auch recht moderat bepreist ist.

Eigentlich sagt der Name der limitierten Edition schon alles – der Bourbon wurde in französischen Cognac-Fässern gereift und dann in der für die normalen Basil Hayden typischen Stärke von 40% vol. abgefüllt. Details dazu bringt die englischsprachige Presseinfo, die wir dazu erhalten haben:

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BASIL HAYDEN® INTRODUCES NEW COGNAC CASK RESERVE, EXPANDING THE BOUNDARIES OF BOURBON

This limited edition creatively finishes Basil Hayden’s signature bourbon in French Cognac casks, creating a unique bourbon experience with a worldly finish.

CLERMONT, Ky., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Basil Hayden, the Bourbon Born to Surprise, announced the introduction of a new limited-edition release: Basil Hayden® Cognac Cask Reserve.

What is Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve?

Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve is a new, limited-edition bourbon that retains the brand’s signature high-rye mashbill and 80-proof bottling, while combining Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship with French cognac character, creating a beautifully balanced bourbon.

Embodying the concept of „something familiar made new,“ the spirit is finished in specially selected French oak casks that previously held Cognac exclusively for 20–25 years, bringing decades of Cognac character to Basil Hayden’s signature light, bright and approachable flavor profile while imparting layers of elegant complexity.

The first expression in the Basil Hayden portfolio to reimagine the brand’s approachable high-rye profile as a passport to flavors from around the world.



What does Cognac Cask Reserve taste like, and how should it be enjoyed?

The Cognac Cask finish reveals tasting notes of warm caramel sweetness and dried fruit, enriched by Basil Hayden’s signature subtle spice, vanilla and oak, adding depth and complexity to this limited release.

Best enjoyed neat, over ice or in sparkling bourbon cocktails like the signature Basil Hayden 75 or the Sparkling Bourbon Sidecar.

„Basil Hayden Cognac Cask reflects our commitment to honoring the brand’s original bourbon while continuing to explore what’s possible within the category,“ says Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. „This expression was thoughtfully crafted to deliver a distinctive yet approachable experience. French Cognac casks let us take our Basil Hayden signature profile that people know and love and put a twist on it, and we’re incredibly proud to share it with bourbon and cognac drinkers alike.“

Where can I purchase it?

Basil Hayden Cognac Cask Reserve is now available for purchase at exclusive retailers with an SRP of $49.99. To discover more about the release and news from Basil Hayden, visit basilhaydenbourbon.com and @BasilHayden on Instagram.

About Basil Hayden

Created in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the original Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden was crafted to showcase a different side of bourbon. Booker set out to open people’s minds to what bourbon could be, using a high-rye mash bill to create a brighter, more approachable bourbon that challenged the category’s traditionally bold and intimidating expectations.

The Basil Hayden whiskey portfolio spans three distinct tiers – Versatility, Creativity and Rarity – designed to offer distinct whiskey experiences across a range of occasions and preferences. Across the portfolio, Basil Hayden continues to push the boundaries of American whiskey through distinctive mash bills, finishes, blends and age statements, inviting consumers to experience whiskey in new ways and occasions beyond the traditional bourbon moment. Core expressions include Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Basil Hayden Golden Rye Whiskey, Basil Hayden Toast, Basil Hayden Dark Rye and Basil Hayden 10-Year-Old Bourbon, alongside limited-edition releases that showcase the brand’s ongoing creativity and whiskey-making expertise.