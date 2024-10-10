Benromach bringt ungetorften Single Malt als Teil der Contrasts Core-Range

Die Speyside-Destillerie Benromach des unabhängigen Abfüllers Gordon & MacPhail hat sich vor allem durch die Wiederbelebung des alten, leicht getorften Speyside-Stils einen hervorragenden Namen gemacht. Nun zeigt man mit dem Benromach Contrasts Unpeated, wie der Whisky der Brennerei komplett ohne den Einfluss des getorften Malz schmeckt.

Der neun Jahre alte Whisky für den Benromach Contrasts Unpeated stammt aus Bourbon- und Sherryfässern und wird mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt. Er wird auch im deutschen Handel zu finden sein. In UK kostet er 60 Pfund.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BENROMACH DISTILLERY RELEASES UNPEATED SINGLE MALT AS ULTIMATE CONTRAST TO ITS CORE RANGE

The latest single malt expression from Benromach Distillery challenges drinkers to compare an unpeated variant, released as part of its Contrasts range, to the whiskies in its core range which contain its signature flavour profile – with a subtle wisp of smoke.

Benromach Contrasts Unpeated has been handcrafted using the same traditional methods by the distillery’s skilled team of distillers. But its unpeated nature provides the ultimate contrast and begs the question: ‘which do you prefer?

The new Contrasts release features unpeated spirit matured for nine years in a mix of bourbon and Sherry casks. It provides sweet and floral aromas on the nose, followed by a fruity palate with underlying liquorice, oak and herbal influences. A medium finish offers fresh menthol and a touch of pepper.

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said:

“With our Contrasts range, we aim to develop whiskies that showcase the handmade skills of our distillers – and this is no exception. But this particular unpeated release provides the very definition of a contrast – so we’d love to hear what whisky drinkers think..”

With an ABV strength of 46%, the whisky is currently available for purchase via independent whisky specialists at a recommended retail price of £60.

For more information on Benromach Distillery or Benromach Contrasts Unpeated, please visit: www.benromach.com