Berry Bros. & Rudd stellt „An Odyssey: Crafted in Cask“ vor

Großbritanniens ältester Spirituosen- und Weinhändler, Berry Bros. & Rudd, kündigt eine neue Kollektion von zwanzig Single Cask Whiskys an. „An Odyssey: Crafted in Cask“ präsentiert schottische Single Malts, die für eine Nachreifung von mindestens drei Jahren in komplementäre Fässer neu abgefüllt wurden.

„An Odyssey: Crafted in Cask“ umfasst 20 Abfüllungen von elf Destillerien und ist ab Donnerstag, dem 11. September 2025, erhältlich. Alle 20 Abfüllungen sind im Spirituosengeschäft von Berry Bros. & Rudd in London, St. James Street Nr. 1, erhältlich. Einige Abfüllungen sind zudem bei sind bei ausgewählten britischen Handelspartnern erhältlich, weitere auch bei ausgewählten internationalen Handelspartnern.

Alle Details zu BBR’s „An Odyssey: Crafted in Cask“ finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BERRY BROS. & RUDD CELEBRATES CASK INFLUENCE WITH 2025 ODYSSEY COLLECTION

Britain’s oldest spirit and wine merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd, has announced a new collection of twenty single cask whiskies connected by a mutual influence to form an ‘Odyssey’.

The 2025 Odyssey collection, titled ‘Crafted in Cask’, celebrates the journey these remarkable whiskies undergo in cask. Made possible by relationships nurtured over generations, carefully selected casks from some of Scotland’s finest distilleries have been re-racked by Berry Bros. & Rudd for a secondary maturation of at least three years in complementary casks, each specifically chosen to shape and deepen the profile of the individual whisky.

This range of single cask single malt releases showcase a diverse array of Scotch whisky distilleries. Spirit from Blair Athol, Teaninich, and Glen Moray shines with rich red fruit and floral depth from secondary maturation in Margaux and Muscat casks. Spirit from Auchentoshan and Inchgower has been nurtured in Pomerol and Pineau des Charentes casks respectively, developing bright and fresh profiles. Peated spirit from Caol Ila, Ruadh Mhor, and an Undisclosed Islay is deepened by sherry and Moscatel, while the oldest bottling, Sutherland 2000, boasts elegant age and spice.

Felix Dear, Spirits Curator at Berry Bros. & Rudd, said:

“For over 170 years, Berry Bros. & Rudd has championed the craft of independent whisky bottling, guided by two core principles: sourcing exceptional spirits from respected distilleries, and maturing them in extraordinary casks that evolve the spirit’s character. “An Odyssey: Crafted in Cask is a collection showcasing the best of Scotland, celebrating the diversity of its regions, the individuality of each distillery, and the transformative power of wood. Each bottle is a testament to our pursuit of excellence, capturing a moment in a single malt’s journey where character, cask, and time converge.”

An Odyssey: Crafted in Cask includes 20 bottlings from 11 distilleries and will be available from Thursday 11 September 2025. All 20 bottlings will be available to purchase from the Berry Bros. & Rudd London spirits store at No. 1, St. James Street.

The following bottles will be available from selected UK retail partners: Auchentoshan 2010 #700968, Blair Athol 2013 #303637, Blair Athol 2009 #307592, Inchgower 2009 #803610, Teaninich 2007 #721403 and Undisclosed Islay 2007 #10009.

The remaining bottles will be available from selected international retail partners: Blair Athol 2013 #303635, Blair Athol 2013 #303639, Caol Ila 2007 #319464, Glen Elgin 2007 #3800321, Glen Moray 2007 #5766, Glen Moray 2007 #5772, Glen Moray 2007 #5780, Ruadh Mhor 2010 #8027, Secret Speyside 2007 #13915, Sutherland 2000 #14377, Teaninich 2007 #302372, Teaninich 2007 #302372A, Teaninich 2010 #721397 and Undisclosed Islay 2007 #10004.

For more information on Berry Bros. & Rudd and the Odyssey: Crafted in Cask collection, visit www.bbr.com.