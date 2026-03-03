Berry Bros. & Rudd veröffentlichen Blue Hanger 14th Edition

Großbritanniens ältester Wein- und Spirituosenhändler, Berry Bros. & Rudd, hat nach über zehn Jahren Pause die neueste Edition – es ist die 14. – seines Blended Malt Whiskys Blue Hanger herausgebracht.

Blue Hanger 14th Edition ist eine Vermählung lang gereifter Malt Whiskys, der jüngste davon ist 26 Jahre alt. Der Blend wurde aus sieben Fässern zusammengestellt: sechs Ex-Bourbon-Hogsheads und einem Ex-Sherry-Butt.

Blue Hanger 14th Edition, mit 45,6 % Vol. abgefüllt, ist auf 2.500 Flaschen limitiert und kostet £120. Sie ist ab dem 3. März 2026 exklusiv über bbr.com erhältlich. Ab April 2026 wird Blue Hanger 14th Edition auch im Handel erhältlich sein.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BERRY BROS. & RUDD RESTORES A LEGEND WITH THE RELEASE OF BLUE HANGER 14TH EDITION

Britain’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd, has released the long awaited 14th edition of Blue Hanger, one of its most celebrated blended malt whiskies, following a hiatus of more than ten years.

Over the course of thirteen previous editions, the series has built a dedicated following among whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike, with earlier releases now highly sought-after on the secondary market.

Named after William “Blue” Hanger, 3rd Lord Coleraine, an 18th-century patron of Berry Bros. & Rudd known for his elegant style and signature blue attire, the Blue Hanger series comprises limited-edition blended malt whiskies crafted from carefully selected casks. Each batch is produced in small quantities, resulting in releases that are both individual and collectible.

Originally created for the diplomatic export market in 1934, Blue Hanger disappeared for decades before being revived in 2003 by Doug McIvor, then Berry Bros. & Rudd’s Spirits Manager. Now, after more than a decade since the last release, the series has been resurrected by Felix Dear, the company’s Spirits Curator.

Across its history Blue Hanger has not been defined by a fixed flavour profile but by a consistent pursuit of complexity and balance. Individual editions have varied in character, some built around sherried depth, others leaning into coastal smoke, but each has been united by an emphasis on harmony and finesse.

Blue Hanger 14th Edition is a marriage of aged malt whiskies, the youngest of which is 26 years old. The blend was composed from seven casks: six ex-bourbon hogsheads and one ex-sherry butt.

Felix Dear, Spirits Curator at Berry Bros. & Rudd, said:

“Blue Hanger has been part of Berry Bros. & Rudd since 1934, and every edition since its revival in 2003 has been eagerly anticipated and quickly snapped up. After more than a decade away, the calls to bring it back never stopped. The 14th Edition is our answer, a blend of exceptional aged malts that we’re proud to put the Blue Hanger name on once again.”

Bottled at 45.6% ABV with a limited run of just 2,500 bottles and priced at £120.00, Blue Hanger 14th Edition will be available for purchase from 3 March 2026, exclusively through www.bbr.com.

From April 2026, Blue Hanger 14th Edition will roll out to selected whisky specialists across the UK, with further availability in key international markets. For more information on Berry Bros. & Rudd and Blue Hanger, visit www.bbr.com.