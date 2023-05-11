Bladnoch Distillery veröffentlicht The Dragon Series

Fünf Single Malt Whiskys aus der Lowland Destillerie Bladnoch bilden gemeinsam die Dragon Series, die von der Brennerei soeben vorgestellt wurde. Jede einzelne Abfüllung steht dabei für einen bestimmten Moment in der Erzeugung von Whisky und nimmt auf die Dragon-Kurve Bezug, eine fraktale Kurve aus der Mathematik.

Master Distiller Dr. Nick Savage sagt dazu:

“The Dragon Curve demonstrates the science versus nature of predictability, chaos, natural order, and beauty. The building of The Dragon Series whiskies brought this to life in the sample room. We have attempted to demonstrate the resultant beauty that occurs from the natural unpredictability inherent within our whisky making process, which we endeavour to control over the decades. “These five expressions of the Dragon Series have evolved to capture the essence of each iteration of our process. The Dragon Series also gives us confidence and excitement upon which to build and bring to life more concepts with Bladnoch in the future”

Die fünf Abfüllungen werden als Iterationen bezeichnet, und das sind ihre Namen sowie Beschreibungen:

The Field (46,7% vol.)

Iteration I is the origin for our all whisky. Barley is harvested annually from the farmers field before undergoing the process of malting. The resulting malted barley gives us the main raw material for our distillery. Before this raw material even arrives at the distillery, we have already encountered variety and variability from nature, our environment, and the malting process itself.

NOSE: Toasted Barley with Floral Cut Grass

PALATE: Citrus Apples and Creamy Shortbread

FINISH: Refreshing and Sweet

The Spirit (48,3% vol.)

Iteration II is the first distillery production stage. The malted barley from the field is taken through the three key processes of mashing, fermentation and distillation. The potential variables and unpredictability further multiply through these steps with gravities, temperatures and cut points to name a few, all requiring a deep understanding from our mash and still men, ensuring we have a consistent new make spirit. This Lowland floral and fruity distillery character is ready to advance to be filled into our oak casks for maturation.

NOSE: Pear Drops with Fresh Cut Grass

PALATE: Malted Cereal with Boiled Sweets and a Hint of Cracked Pepper

FINISH: Refreshing yet Warm

The Casks (49,9% vol.)

Iteration III in the series showcases another primary source of variability within the parallel process of cask coopering. The coopering of our casks has to consider a multitude of variables, ranging from oak species and the growth environment, through to the technical challenges of toasting, charring and seasoning. All of which can have a significant butterfly effect on our final whisky if the natural chaos within is not crafted by the Cooper.

NOSE: Cinnamon Sticks and Root Ginger, with a Background of Citrus Notes

PALATE: Raisins with a Toffee Popcorn Sweetness and a Hint of Root Ginger Spice

FINISH: Thick, Long, and Warm for a Lasting Impression

The Ageing (51,5% vol.)

Iteration IV focuses on the longest, the most complex and least understood process of maturation. Casks filled with new make spirit undertake years and decades of interactions with their environment, building an unpredictable structure for the whisky to come. Those who lay the casks down, pass them to a future generation, who will be the custodians of the results. The seasonal cycling of temperature and humidity, warehouse type and location, combining with the angels, to give us significant complexity to manage. Casks have been sought from the darkest, coldest locations in Bladnoch’s warehousing to amplify these effects in the Iteration IV.

NOSE: Polished Oak and Honey, with an Earth Undertone

PALATE: Sweet Oak Taste with Tantalising Wild Blackberry Notes

FINISH: Sweet and Warm, with a Gentle Spiciness

The Decision (53,1% vol.)

Iteration V focuses on Whisky making in the sample room, where the decisions are made for our final products. All variability and unpredictability is considered at the bench, protecting tomorrows interests, whilst balancing todays needs for a consistent and sustainable experience for everyone. Taking the full complexity encountered to date, and simplifying it in these final steps. With innovation opportunities and the skills to build flexibly maturing stocks, the variability and unpredictability of everything in the process curve to this point, should not be noticed by anyone if we make the right decisions.

NOSE: Crushed Red Grapes and Coffee Cremes

PALATE: Coffee Cremes Complemented by the Sweet and Tangy Flavour of Apricots, with a Hint of Nutmeg that Adds Depth and Complexity

FINISH: Thick and Long-lasting, with a Satisfying Sweetness that Lingers on the Tongue

Einzeln kosten die Flaschen der Bladnoch Dragon Series in UK 110 Pfund, als Serie gemeinsam 550 Pfund. Sie werden weltweit und damit auch in Deutschland über das Bladnoch-Händlernetz verfügbar sein.