Bowmore und Aston Martin enthüllen erste Zusammenarbeit

Bowmore und Aston Martin Lagonda kündigten im letzten November ihre Zusammenarbeit an. „Der Launch außergewöhnlicher Whisky-Editionen, die langjährige Tradition und modernes Design vereinen,“ sollten „ein wichtiger Teil der exklusiven Partnerschaft der beiden Marken sein“ (wir berichteten). Nun präsentieren die beiden britischen Marken das erste Ergebnis ihrer gemeinsamem Arbeit: Black Bowmore DB5 1964.

In den Firmengeschichten der beiden Unternehmen spielt das Jahr 1964 eine große Rolle. In diesem Jahr stellte Bowmore die Befeuerung ihrer Stills von Kohle auf Dampf um. Und am 5. November 1964 wurde Black Bowmore zum ersten Mal destilliert.

Für Aston Martin begann die Zeit ihres berühmtesten Autos. Ihr im Jahr zuvor eingeführte Aston Martin DB5 hatte 1964 seinen großen Auftritt. In „Goldfinger“ stellte der berühmteste Geheimagent der britischen Königin, James Bond, seinen neuen Dienstwagen vor.

Die Verbindung dieser Ereignisse der beiden Marken ist der Black Bowmore DB5 1964. Diese Abfüllung erscheint in einer Auflage von nur 27 Flaschen. Die Flasche, von Glasstorm, einem Glasstudio im Nordosten Schottlands, handgefertigt, kommt in einer handgefertigten Präsentationsbox daher. Sie ist aus Kalbsleder hergestellt und hat einen Riegel aus massivem Messing mit Nickel beschichteten Scharnieren, die den DB5 widerspiegeln.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 wird ab Spätherbst 2020 mit einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von £ 50.000 (etwas mehr als 55.000 €) erhältlich sein.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Aston Martin.

Bowmore® and Aston Martin unveil first collaboration

1964 provides inspiration to showcase craftsmanship and innovation to unite Black Bowmore and the Aston Martin DB5



6 August 2020, Islay, UK – Bowmore® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Aston Martin have unveiled their first collaborative creation; Black Bowmore DB5 1964. A striking concept which brings together an iconic whisky and a legendary car in a bottle of equal parts, featuring exceptional single malt and a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston.



With only 25 bottles for sale, this exceptionally rare Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is a celebration of time; a definitive moment in history for both Bowmore and Aston Martin. It is also a celebration of shared values and passions; showcasing great innovation and invention.



A beautifully inspiring masterpiece; this unique, handcrafted vessel houses an equally exceptional single malt, Black Bowmore. Inspired by the past, but truly breath-taking in today’s world. The significance of 1964 is paramount. This represents a truly defining era of evolution for both Bowmore and Aston Martin.



For Bowmore, 1964 is arguably one of the most significant points in the distillery’s 240-year history. The arrival of a new boiler saw the distillery enter the modern age of distilling as coal fires made way for steam in heating the stills. It was the first distillation from this new boiler that produced the spirit which was to become the iconic Black Bowmore; a sublimely rich and decadent single malt, reflected in awe-inspiring deep darkness.



First distilled on 5 November 1964, over the years Black Bowmore has become one of the rarest and most sought-after single malt whiskies ever created. This latest release represents only the sixth bottling of this exquisite single malt. Since 1993, only around six thousand bottles of Black Bowmore have been made available, thus adding to the desirability of this iconic whisky.



David Turner, Distillery Manager at Bowmore commented

“1964 represents a significant date in the modern history of the distillery. Not only a key moment in how we distilled our spirit, but perhaps even more significant as this very spirit went onto create Black Bowmore. These defining moments are fundamental to the history of Bowmore. This collaboration with Aston Martin has allowed us to once again showcase this iconic single malt in the most incredible way.”



For Aston Martin, this was the era of their most iconic car. Launched in 1963 to considerable acclaim, the Aston Martin DB5 is now widely regarded as ‘the most famous car in the world’, not least by virtue of its links to the world’s most celebrated secret agent in 1964.



On its debut the DB5 represented a subtle but important evolution over its immediate predecessor, the DB4 Series 5, not least by virtue of an increase in engine capacity to 4.0-litres. This of course made the DB5 that much more of a sporting saloon which, combined with its exceptional styling, helped it to become one of the most desirable and admired sports cars of its generation. Sir David Brown, the then owner of Aston Martin Lagonda and the man who gave his initials to the ‘DB’ lineage, said of the car: “I believe it is the essential character of the DB5, and its ability to perform perfectly in all conditions, that makes this car so intensely satisfying to own.” It is this relentless pursuit of power with purpose that still helps to define the appeal of Aston Martin today.



Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “This exciting new association with Bowmore gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate a vital part of our star-studded history by combining the unrivalled appeal of the iconic DB5 with the cultured flavours of this world-renowned single malt.”



In keeping with a commitment to true craftsmanship, the Black Bowmore DB5 bottle itself is handcrafted by Glasstorm, a bespoke contemporary glass studio, based in North East Scotland. With over 50 years of glass design, sculpting and creative expertise, each bottle took up to one week to be complete, reflecting the continued thread of attention to detail and skill which defines this collaboration.



Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is presented in a handmade presentation box; itself a work of art. Inspired by the distillery’s coastal home, the deep blue colour and wave embossing evoke a true sense of place. Created from the finest string-grain calfskin, featuring a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, reflective of the DB5.



The partners are set to unveil a series of collaborative projects and products over the coming months and years, ranging from exceptional experiences to design-led product initiatives with the goal of offering fans of the brands, across a broad spectrum, the opportunities to connect with the partnership.



As world class luxury brands Bowmore and Aston Martin urge consumers never to drink and drive. Drink Smart® messaging will be integrated into all brand activations around the partnership; while the dedicated Drink Smart® platform ensures communication with legal-purchase age adults about making informed, responsible choices.

https://www.drinksmart.com/reducing-drunk-driving-or-drink-driving



Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available from late Autumn 2020 with an RSP of GBP£50,000.



Black Bowmore 1964 tasting notes



On the eye:

Deep obsidian black



Breathe in:

Layers of ripe exotic fruits and creme caramel. As time moves on soft tobacco smoke,

aromatic orange peel and rich black cherry come to the fore.



Taste:

Intense flavours of mango, passion fruit and acacia honey interwoven with a powerful combination of coffee and tobacco smoke



Savour:

A wonderfully long and decadent finish with tropical fruits and spice, defining over 240 years of craftsmanship



Cask type: Williams & Humbert Walnut Brown Oloroso Sherry Butt

Age: 31-years-old

Vintage: 1964

ABV: 49.6%

Edition: 27 bottles