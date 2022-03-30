Buffalo Trace Distillery ist Global Distiller of the Year 2022 bei Icons of Whisky

Aus den USA erreicht uns eine Presseaussendung der Buffalo Trace Distillery: Sie freut sich über die Auszeichnung als Global Distiller of the Year bei den Icons of Whisky, dem Award des Whisky Magazine – und Blanton’s wurde zudem als weltbester Single Barrel Bourbon ausgezeichnet.

Auch hier unsere herzlichen Glückwünsche für die Destillerie – und für Sie die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BUFFALO TRACE NAMED THE GLOBAL DISTILLER OF THE YEAR BY WHISKY MAGAZINE

Blanton’s Named World’s Best Single Barrel Bourbon

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (March 29, 2022) – The National Historic Landmark, Buffalo Trace Distillery, has claimed the coveted global title of Distiller of the Year at the 2022 Icons of Whisky awards presented by Whisky Magazine.

After being named the American Distiller of the Year in February, Buffalo Trace went on to compete against distilleries from all over the globe to receive this honor. Similarly, the Distillery’s Blanton’s Bourbon was named the World’s Best Single Barrel Bourbon by Whisky Magazine’s World Whiskies Awards held at the same ceremony. These awards were presented March 24 in London at the competition’s first in-person ceremony in three years.

Buffalo Trace, which is undergoing a $1.2 billion expansion to make more whiskey, continues to underscore its commitment to quality despite the growing demand for its whiskeys.

“Everyone on our team plays an important role in ensuring total quality, and these awards speak to that dedication,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “We are absolutely thrilled to receive these awards and feel honored that our commitment to producing top-quality spirits is being recognized internationally.”

The Distillery, which welcomed more than 340,000 visitors in 2021, is also a big community supporter. In 2021, Buffalo Trace donated a half million dollars to local and statewide initiatives such as its annual Great Buffalo Chase 5k, in which more than $21,000 went to the city of Frankfort, Kentucky’s VFW Post 4075, which used it to fund the annual July 4th community fireworks show, and $15,000 to God’s Pantry Food Bank to support the local Franklin County community. The Distillery also donated $80,000 to local non-profit organizations at its annual Contribution to the Community ceremony and raised funds through an auction of some of its most rare bottles for The Red Cross Ky Region for Western Kentucky after tornados ravaged the state. These donations were among a number of other community programs the Distillery supported in 2021.

For more information about the World Whiskies Awards visit www.worldwhiskiesawards.com, and for more information about the Icons of Whisky visit www.iconsofwhisky.com.