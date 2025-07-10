Neu in den USA: Buffalo Trace Distillery bringt Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council – nach einem Rezept des 19. Jahrhunderts

Die Buffalo Trace Distillery bringt den Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council als limitierte Abfüllung auf den US-Markt. Dabei handelt es sich um einen Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, der mit Anlagen und Techniken hergestellt wurde, die ursprünglich von Taylor selbst erfunden wurden. Damit erhofft man sich, möglichst nahe an jene Bourbons heranzukommen, die m 19. Jahrhundert unter Taylors Leitung in der O.F.C. Distillery (heute Buffalo Trace) produziert wurden.

Der Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council wird mit 50% vol. Alkoholkstärke abgefüllt und ist mit seinem Preis von 1.500 Dollar eher etwas für eingefleischte Bourbon-Fans – zumal es zu bezweifeln steht, dass der Bourbon über offizielle Kanäle nach Europa kommen wird.

Die Hintergründe zu dieser recht speziellen Abfüllung können Sie in der offiziellen Presseaussendung nachlesen:

BUFFALO TRACE DISTILLERY REVIVES AN ORIGINAL 19TH-CENTURY RECIPE WITH THE RELEASE OF COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR’S DISTILLER’S COUNCIL

The inspiration for this modern recreation traces back to 1996, when a group of bourbon visionaries and retired George T. Stagg Distillery craftsmen* convened at Buffalo Trace Distillery in their pursuit to create the world’s best whiskey, a mission that continues to guide production at the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery today. As they sampled more than 30 whiskeys across a range of ages, mash bills and proofs, one voice cut through the room with a thought: “Well, we don’t make whiskey the way we used to.” This led to the Distiller’s Council unpacking the way that whiskey was made when they first started their careers. That meeting, until now known by bourbon insiders as the “Distiller’s Council”, resulted in a re-discovery of E.H. Taylor’s pioneering techniques that had been lost to history.

In the spirit of Honor Tradition, Embrace Change, this led to the revival of Taylor’s sour mashing process – patent pending by Buffalo Trace – and, combined with the modern wisdom of Buffalo Trace’s expert distillation team, the creation of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council. Crafted using his trailblazing techniques, the production process remains nearly identical to that of the 1880s using both grains in his mashbill and his fermentation process. This expression celebrates a seminal moment in bourbon history and commemorates that meeting with a one-of-a-kind expression that tastes unlike anything else currently available on the market.

“Colonel Taylor’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has helped shape every decision at our Distillery since he set our standards in 1870. His enduring legacy left a profound impact on everyone present on that fateful day in 1996. As many of them are no longer with us, we hope they are enjoying this angel’s share with the Colonel himself – watching proudly as we carry his vision forward.” Harlen Wheatley, Master Distiller, Buffalo Trace Distillery

Widely recognized as the “Father of the Modern Bourbon Industry,” Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. purchased the O.F.C. Distillery in 1869 and ushered in a new era of innovation. From state-of-the-art grain equipment to copper fermentation tanks and the first steam-heated barrel warehouses – still in use at Buffalo Trace today – Taylor’s vision revolutionized bourbon production. His advocacy also led to the landmark Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, cementing his legacy as a champion of quality and integrity. His visionary spirit continues to guide Buffalo Trace more than a century later.

“Colonel E.H. Taylor didn’t just shape a distillery – he helped shape the entire bourbon industry. That’s why he’s known as the Father of Modern Bourbon. From championing the Bottled-in-Bond Act to modernizing production standards, many of his innovations have stood the test of time and are in use to this day. Always of Topmost Class, he set the bar for integrity, innovation and craftsmanship. In that spirit, we are proud to revive this faithful interpretation of his original recipe, crafted with the same standards of quality and spirit of innovation he so fiercely advocated.” Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Bottled at 100-proof in a vintage-style, Grecian glass decanter modeled after one featured in an 1950s-era Old Taylor “Original Recipe” Bourbon advertisement – as seen in popular magazines such as TIME and Playboy – this special bottling will be available in limited-quantities nationwide at retail stores, restaurants and bars starting July 2025 at a suggested retail price of $1,499.99 (750ml) (local taxes and costs dependent).



Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council is the 14th release to join the acclaimed bourbon portfolio alongside expressions including Small Batch, Single Barrel, Rye, Barrel Proof Rye, Warehouse C Tornado Surviving Bourbon, Four Grain and more. In Fall 2025, E.H. Taylor will join the annual, highly-anticipated Buffalo Trace Antique Collection as the Collection’s first Bottled-in-Bond bourbon.

For more information on the Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Collection, please visit https://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/our-brands/e-h-taylor-jr