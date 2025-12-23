Chun’an Distillery mit erster Fass-Befüllung

Erst Mitte diesen Monats konnten wir über die Ankunft der Brennblasen in der chinesischen Chun’an Distillery berichten. Jetzt wurde dort bereits, wie die Angus Dundee Distillers als Eigentümer der Brennerei in ihrer Presseaussendung mitteilen, das erste Fass mit dem New Make der Brennerei befüllt werden. Mit der feierlichen Abfüllung des ersten Destillats in das erste Fass ist offiziell die Bauphase abgeschlossen, und die Produktion wurde aufgenommen.

Das Gelände der Chun’an Distillery erstreckt über mehr als 8 Hektar und soll sich zu einem Whisky-Reiseziel mit interaktiver Produktionsgalerien, Verkostungsräumen, Erlebnisgastronomie, Verkaufsflächen und weitläufigen Außenbereiche entwickeln. Die Besucherattraktion soll Mitte 2026 eröffnen.

Mehr und einige Bilder der neuen Chun’an Distillery in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Angus Dundee Distillers marks major milestone with first spirit filling at new Chinese distillery

Angus Dundee Distillers, which owns Tomintoul and Glencadam distilleries in Scotland, has celebrated a key milestone in the development of its first malt whisky distillery in Chun’an, China.

The Chun’an Malt Whisky Distillery has now officially transitioned from construction to production with the ceremonial filling of its first spirit into the inaugural cask.

Overlooking the picturesque Thousand Island Lake, often celebrated as ‘the finest water under the heaven’, the distillery will marry traditional Scotch whisky-making with the distinctive environment and cultural heritage of the region.

Iain Lochhead, Director of Angus Dundee Distillers, said:

“Chun’an Distillery is a unique opportunity to combine Scotland’s whisky heritage with one of China’s most inspiring natural landscapes. “This area is popular due to the exceptional natural beauty of its lakes and mountains and the design of the site itself reflects this, embracing the aesthetics of the local Jiangnan Huizhou architectural style, with every element being built with precision and care.”

As a strategic investment by Angus Dundee Distillers in China, Chun’an Distillery draws deeply from the group’s Scotch whisky heritage. The distillery continues two centuries of traditional whisky-making philosophy practiced at Angus Dundee’s historic Scottish distilleries, employing authentic single malt production methods including traditional copper pot still distillation, rigorous yeast management, precise cut control and a diversified cask maturation programme.

With all elements in place, the First Spirit Filling Ceremony, attended by Angus Dundee directors and distinguished guests, marked the beginning of the whisky’s long maturation journey. The event, set against the spectacular backdrop of Thousand Island Lake, concluded with a farm-to-table luncheon inspired by the surrounding mountains and local terroir.

Looking ahead, the Chun’an Distillery site, which spans more than 20 acres, is set to become a fully integrated whisky destination with visitors able to explore immersive production galleries, tasting rooms, experiential dining, retail areas and extensive outdoor spaces for events and tourism. The visitor experience is expected to open mid-2026.

Iain Lochhead added:

„The ceremonial filling of the first cask represents a defining moment for our Chinese venture. As we expand our presence in a market we believe will be central to the future of the whisky industry, we are proud to bring our experience and craftsmanship to this region, creating a world-class distillery and visitor experience.”

With Chun’an Distillery, Angus Dundee Distillers continues its mission to expand the reach of authentic single malt whisky while demonstrating how Scottish expertise can evolve in new terroirs. This landmark project signals the company’s commitment to crafting exceptional whisky and positioning Thousand Island Lake as a future centre for global whisky appreciation.