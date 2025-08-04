Angus Dundee Distillers mit 14 Medaillen bei den Global Scotch Whisky Masters 2025

Stolz auf die Ergebnisse ihrer Abfüllungen bei den Global Scotch Whisky Masters 2025 sind die Angus Dundee Distillers. Insgesamt erhielten die Bottlings ihrer Brennereien Tomintoul und Glencadam 14 Auszeichnungen, die sich auf jeweils sieben für jede Destillerie aufteilen.

Mit der höchsten Auszeichnung des Wettbewerbs, der Master medal, wurde Old Ballantruan 15 yo der Tomintoul Distillery ausgezeichnet.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Angus Dundee Distillers celebrates 14 wins across all three single malt brands at Global Scotch Whisky Masters 2025

We’re proud to share a remarkable set of results from the Global Scotch Whisky Masters 2025, with awards across all three of our single malt brands – a true reflection of the craft and dedication of our talented distillery teams.

Old Ballantruan 15 Year Old has been awarded a Master medal, the highest accolade in the competition. Distilled at Tomintoul Distillery using heavily peated barley and matured in American oak casks for over 15 years, it’s a bold and distinctive single malt, and this recognition is a testament to its exceptional character.

At Tomintoul, we’re celebrating seven Gold Medals in our 60th anniversary year. The awarded expressions are the Madeira Cask Finish, Tempranillo Cask Finish, Amarone Cask Finish, Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish, Cigar Malt, 10 Year Old and 16 Year Old – a diverse result that highlights both consistency and range.

Glencadam, in its 200th anniversary year, has also received seven Gold Medals, awarded to the 10 Year Old, 15 Year Old, 18 Year Old, American Oak Reserve, Reserva de Madeira, Reserva PX and Reserva Andalucía. An exceptional achievement for the team in this landmark year.

Congratulations to the dedicated teams across our distilleries – we’re delighted to see such widespread recognition for the quality of our single malts.