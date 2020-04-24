Compass Box ab 28. April mit Q&A-Session auf Instagram

Compass Box, der unabhängige Whiskymacher unter der Leitung von John Glaser, hat sich für alle Whiskyinteressierte eine nette Idee einfallen lassen. Unter dem Motto „Ask us anything about…“ will man eine Serie von Q&A-Sessions starten, in denen das Team des Unternehmens auf Instagram Fragen zu verschiedenen Themen beantworten wird. Der Start ist in dern kommenden Woche mit dem Thema: „Ask us anything about whiskymaking“.

Wie läuft die Sache ab? Am 28. April wird man auf Instagram unter @compassboxwhiskyco eingeladen, seine Fragen zu stellen – und in den Tagen danach wird das Team die Antworten auf die interessantesten davon ebenfalls auf Instagram posten.

Wenn Sie also schon immer etwas über die Herstellung von Whisky wissen wollten – mit Compass Box haben Sie jedenfalls Menschen an der Hand, die jede Menge davon verstehen.

Nachfolgend die Originaleinladung zur ersten Session von Compass Box:

“Ask us anything about…Scotch whiskymaking”

It’s a difficult time right now for doing something we think is so important – getting together for great conversation. But while it’s not possible to share a bottle of Compass Box with friends in person at the moment, we can still share knowledge and explore ideas.

That’s why we’re launching what will be the first in a series of ‘Ask Us Anything’ sessions online. Keep an eye on our Instagram Stories @compassboxwhiskyco because on Tuesday 28 April we’ll be inviting you to send in your questions, then we’ll reply to them all over the following days.

SHARE QUESTIONS AND ENJOY

We’re kicking things off with the theme of whiskymaking.Our Founder and Whiskymaker John Glaser will answer all your questions – no matter how simple or technical – with updates either via Instagram Stories or with Direct Messages.

We know that, like us, you’re an inquisitive bunch, so what have you always wanted to know? What burning questions about our whiskymaking process are you keen to ask?

Also, while we’re here, we’d like to say thanks for the fantastic response to our fundraising campaign. There are still limited edition tops and totes available with all proceeds going to the hospitality industry, so if you haven’t already donated, we’d love your support: Kindness. Community. Creativity.