Bei der Art & Alchemy of Spirits: Presenting Compass Box to Benefit the Wolfsonian von Bonham’s, die vom 26. November, also heute, bis zum 10. Dezember angesetzt ist, werden eine Reihe von Whiskys des unabhängigen Blenders Compass Box versteigert, darunter auch eine Einzelflasche namens Confluence, die bereits von der neuen Master Blenderin Angela D’Orazio kreiert wurde. Sie kam ja von Mackmyra zu Compass Box, so ist anzunehmen, dass Confluence auch Whiskys von dort enthalten könnte.

Die Erlöse der Auktion, die auch noch andere Abfüllungen von Compass Box umfasst, gehen an The Wolfsonian-Floriad International University. Das ist ein in Miami ansässiges Museum mit Bücherei und Forschungszentrum, das sich Kunst und Design widmet.

Mehr zum Compass Box Confluence und den anderen Objekten der Auktion sowie deren Hintergrund fasst die nachfolgende Presseaussendung zusammen.

Den Katalog der Auktion finden Sie hier.

COMPASS BOX SCOTCH WHISKY’S GROUNDBREAKING ‚CONFLUENCE‘ TO HEADLINE BONHAMS UPCOMING SPIRITS AUCTION

A One-of-One Blend of Scottish & Swedish Whiskys, Featuring Acclaimed Artist Label & Housed in an Artisan Scottish Woodworker Presentation Box

Compass Box Confluence, one-of-one, estimated at $10,000-$13,000

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bonhams, in collaboration with Compass Box Scotch Whisky, the cult-favorite whiskymaker and most awarded independent whisky brand in the world, will offer ‚Confluence‘, a crown jewel one-of-one blend, as its headliner in its forthcoming Art & Alchemy of Spirits: Presenting Compass Box to Benefit the Wolfsonian, running online November 26–December 10. Alongside ‚Confluence‘, the collaboration will also feature seven additional lots taken from the brand’s archive, ranging from iconic classics to new releases and rare, limited editions, all of which will be offered without reserve. Net proceeds from all lots will benefit educational programming and future exhibitions at The Wolfsonian–Florida International University, a Miami Beach-based museum, library, and research center dedicated to exploring the persuasive power of art and design.

For 25 years, Compass Box has redefined Scotch whisky through creativity and transparency, earning acclaim for its innovative blends and collaborations that invite drinkers on an experiential journey from bottle label to the liquid in the bottle. Building on this legacy of innovation, ‚Confluence‘ was created in collaboration with Angela D’Orazio, World Whiskies Awards ‚Whisky Legend‘, 2019 Whisky Hall of Famer, and Compass Box’s recently appointed Creative Director of Whiskymaking. Uniting the complexities of Scotch and Swedish whisky in a groundbreaking expression of artistry and innovation, and estimated at $10,000-$13,000, the blend embodies the bold ethos of Compass Box – to challenge convention and push the boundaries of whiskymaking.

Adding to the bottle’s uniqueness, London-based contemporary artist Mary West, renowned for her stylized landscape paintings, has created an exclusive label that blends abstract and figurative elements to evoke landscapes of Scotland and Sweden. Completing the bottle’s presentation, Scottish woodworker Duncan Legate, who specializes in hand-made live edge furniture, has crafted a bespoke Scottish timber display, where natural imperfections are hero-ed to echo the interplay of terroirs.

„We’re delighted to collaborate with Compass Box on such an exceptional showcase of spirits. At its center is ‚Confluence‘, a one-of-one masterpiece that redefines the boundaries of whiskymaking and exemplifies a fearless approach to creativity. Where others follow well-established norms, Compass Box redraws the map, reminding us that whisky, at its finest, is not just engineered, but inspired.“ Sean Purce, Senior Specialist, Fine Wines and Rare Spirits at Bonhams

Overlapping with the auction during Art Basel Miami Beach, The Wolfsonian-Florida International University will debut Imaginarium: The Fantastical World of Compass Box and Stranger & Stranger – a month-long retrospective exhibition celebrating Compass Box’s 25-year journey of creativity and design through an immersive showcase of its most iconic whiskys, running from December 3–January 4, 2026.

