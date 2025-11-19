Der britische Whiskymaker Compass Box hat eine neue Web-Applikation vorgestellt, mit der man sich über die Whiskys des Unternehmens und allegemeine Whiskyfragen unterhalten kann. Die Applikation nennt sich „Pyxis„, nach dem Sternzeichen, vom dem Compass Box seinen Namen hat.

Wer Pyxis ausprobieren möchte, muss einen Namen, eine Telefonnummer und eine email angeben und bestätigen, dass man 21 Jahre alt ist. Pyxis fungiert als virtueller Markenbotschafter, kann aber auch einfache Fragen rund um Whisky beantworten (die übliche Vorsicht bei Antworten von Sprachmodellen ist empfehlenswert).

Die Verlinkung auf Pyxis finden Sie am Ende der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung. Pyxis kann auch dazu gebracht werden, auf Deutsch zu konversieren.

COMPASS BOX LAUNCHES „PYXIS“ A MULTILINGUAL, AI-POWERED GUIDE TO DISCOVERING SCOTCH WHISKY

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Box Scotch Whiskymakers announce the launch of Pyxis, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered whisky guide designed to make exploration more personal, effortless, and engaging.

Named after the constellation that inspired the brand, Pyxis is a conversational tool that speaks multiple languages and helps drinkers explore the world of Compass Box from their devices.

Built on the same principles that define Compass Box – creativity, transparency, and flavour – Pyxis has been trained by the brand’s Whiskymaking team to act as a friendly, intelligent guide for anyone who wants to deepen their whisky knowledge or is searching for the perfect bottle to gift or enjoy.

How It Works

Pyxis is conversational – a whisky expert you can actually talk to. It understands tone and intent, whether someone asks, „What should I try next?“ or „What’s the difference between sherry and bourbon casks?“ Through natural conversation, Pyxis helps users learn and explore.

It guides people through the Compass Box philosophy, whisky styles, cask types, flavour profiles, food pairings, cocktail ideas, and the stories behind each blend.

Pyxis speaks multiple languages, making Scotch more accessible than ever. It can be reached via instant message or phone – a first in whisky communication technology – allowing users to talk directly with their virtual whisky companion.

„For 25 years, we’ve led with flavour and imagination, using clear, familiar language to help people explore Scotch in a way that feels open, intuitive, and genuinely enjoyable,“ says Racheal Vaughan Jones, CMO at Compass Box. „Pyxis continues that mission – it’s a digital extension of our blending philosophy, meeting people wherever they are on their whisky journey.“

Launching online and in-store across the U.S. and select international markets, Pyxis adapts to each user’s level of knowledge. Future updates will introduce Limited Editions and new content.Experience Pyxis:



Chat online at [discover.compassboxwhisky.com]

