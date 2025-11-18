Das DramFest in Deanston ist zurück: Am ersten Samstag im Dezember in der Destillerie (mit Galerie)

Falls Sie am ersten Samstag im Dezember (es ist der 6., also der Nikolaustag) in der Nähe von Deanston sind (oder Reiselust verspüren und noch nichts vorhaben), dann sollten Sie unbedingt die Gelegenheit nutzen, beim DramFest 2025 der Brennerei dabei zu sein. Die Destillerie veranstaltet für Besucher ein reichhaltiges Programm. Im Mittelpunkt stehen am Samstag Whisky und die lokale Gemeinschaft, Masterclasses und Verkostungen, lokale Geschäfte mit Märkten sowie der Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns und seiner Rentiere. Am Samstag und auch am Sonntag zeigt die Lowland Cooperage dort zusätzlich, wie ein Whiskyfass hergestellt wird.

Untenstehend finden Sie das Programm des DramFest 2025 – und die Verlinkungen auf die Möglichkeit, für die Masterclasses und Touren Tickets zu besorgen. Eine Galerie vom letzten DramFest haben wir ebenfalls für Sie vorbereitet:

Celebrate the Deanston way at DramFest 2025

First Saturday in December at Deanston Distillery, near Doune

Deanston Distillery’s annual winter festival returns this December with DramFest 2025, a weekend celebration of whisky and a showcase of the wider community of whisky-makers, suppliers and drinkers, at one of Scotland’s most characterful distilleries.

Nestled on the banks of the River Teith, the Highland distillery will open its doors for an action-packed Saturday line-up of experiences, and a winter wonderland community Sunday. From cask to glass, every DramFest experience from masterclasseses to tastings, invites guests to discover what makes Deanston’s spirit so distinctive and offers an insider’s view of how the famously waxy, hand-crafted single malt comes to life. An alternative festive experience for whisky fans and first-timers alike, Deanston’s DramFest 2025 celebrates the spirit of the season.

Experiences range from hands-on blending and weekend exclusive tastings, with prices starting from £35. Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly.

Blending Masterclass – 6th December, 2pm

Discover a blend like a master with this hands-on blending experience led by Deanston’s distillery management team. Guests will nose, taste and explore five distinct whiskies each matured in a different cask type – Andean Oak, Bourbon, Red Wine, Oloroso and Refill, before blending their own 8-year-old Deanston to take home. Discover how each cask type creates a different personality for the whisky and then mix and match to create the perfect dram. Tickets are £80 for a 90-minute session.

Distillery Manager’s Tour – 6th December, 12pm

An exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with Distillery Manager Murray Kerr, the man who knows every valve, vessel and drop of Deanston spirit. Join Murray to sample wort, wash and new make spirit, gain insider knowledge, and hear stillhouse stories about how traditional methods, an open top mash tun and the soft waters of the River Teith come together to create the bold single malt. To round things off the Deanston way, the experience concludes with a guided tasting of three of Murray’s personal favourites. Single cask drams that aren’t available to purchase anywhere and showcase the very best of Deanston. The 90-minute tour costs £40 per person.

Cask Origins Tasting – 6th December, 11:30am, 15:30pm

A guided tasting exploring how the previous life of each cask, from sherry to red wine, to stout, shapes Deanston’s signature characterful drams. This exclusive tasting is a sensory journey through the history of the dual story of each cask, discovering the whisky it matured and the liquid that called it home first. Guests will nose, sip and compare a carefully selected lineup of Deanston whiskies. Two 45-minute sessions will run throughout the day, priced at £40 per person.

Warehouse Walks – 6th December, 10am, 1pm, and 3:30pm

Join Gordon, Deanston’s long-serving Warehouseman, for an intimate tour through the dunnage and a tasting of three single cask drams drawn straight from the cask, enjoy rare drams that can’t be found on any shelf, anywhere in the world. Sessions are £40, with limited tickets available for slots across the day.

On Sunday 7th December, Deanston opens its doors to its community and Christmas fans alike with its winter wonderland. Guests can expect Santa and his reindeers, a Christmas market perfect for last minute gifts, activities for the kids, and an afternoon of festive cheer.

Live Cooperage Demonstrations – on all weekend

The ancient craft of coopering, making and repairing oak casks for whisky maturation, will be brought to life by Lowland Cooperage, with free demonstrations running throughout the day in Warehouse 4. Five 20-minute sessions will take place across the weekend.

Tickets for all DramFest experiences are limited and available now at www.deanstonmalt.com/dramfest.