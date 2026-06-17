Decadent Drinks bringt 52 Jahre alten Glen Garioch – aus stark getorftem Highland-Malz und aus dem Old School Sherry Cask

Man trennt sich nicht leicht von umgerechnet knapp 1730 Euro – aber erstens dürfte der Glen Garioch 52yo der älteste bislang abgefüllte Whisky aus dieser Highland-Destillerie sein, und die Fakten versprechen ein interessantes Paket: Chapter 33 aus der Whiskyland-Serie von Decadent Drinks (geleitet von Angus MacRaild) stammt aus einem alten Sherryfass, wurde fassstark abgefüllt und noch mit stark getorftem Highland-Malz gebrannt. Und ein weiterer Punkt: Laut Angus MacRaild hat das Destillat bei diesem Whisky das Kommando behalten und sich gegen das Holz und dien Lagerzeit behauptet.

Erhältlich ist diese Abfüllung ab 29. Juni – hier die weiteren Details dazu (inkl. der Bezugsquelle):

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Decadent Drinks announces the oldest Glen Garioch Single Malt to be publicly released: A 52-Year-Old 1973

Chapter Thirty-Three of Whiskyland – captures time itself

Scotland | June 2026 Independent bottler Decadent Drinks has announced the forthcoming release of one of the oldest and most distinctive whiskies they have ever bottled: a 52-year-old Glen Garioch single malt distilled in 1973, released as Chapter Thirty-Three of their series Whiskyland. This represents one of the very few opportunities in recent decades for the public to purchase a whisky from Glen Garioch distillery from this vintage.

Drawn from a first fill sherry butt and bottled at a natural cask strength of 53.2%, this extraordinary whisky stands as a rare survivor from a dramatically different era of Scotch Whisky production. Distilled using heavily peated, floor‑malted barley, directly gas‑fired stills and worm tub condensers, it represents a production style now lost to time.

Matured in a first fill sherry butt, the whisky has taken on the weight, richness and deep colour of older style sherry cask influence. The result is a whisky that confounds expectations, displaying intense umami, luscious and full-bodied sherry character, alongside a still vivid and mesmerically persistent peat flavour.

“In Whiskyland, the rock–paper–scissors game is distillate, wood and time. And in this case, distillate wins out.”

Very old peated Highland single malts at this age almost never appear on the open market, and even more rarely retain such vivid distillate character. In this whisky, the ancient peat influence remains strikingly alive, intertwined with decades of sherry‑led complexity to create a dense, phenolic and deeply evocative drinking experience that defies conventional expectations.

“This whisky is liquid history! An extinct example of heavily peated, floor malted highland single malt, captured at great age and from an exquisite old school sherry cask to boot!” Angus MacRaild, Decadent Drinks Director

This is not only a mesmerising old malt whisky – it is a liquid snapshot of history and time.

Release date: June 29th

Price: £1,495

Available at: www.decadent-drinks.com with availability through specialist retailers and selected markets.