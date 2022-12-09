Zum Ende des Jahres kündigt deinwhisky.de zwei neue Bottlings des unabhängigen Abfüllers Uncharted Whisky für den deutschen Markt an. Secret Speyside und der 16-jährige Miltonduff sind ab sofort beim Importeur sowie ausgewählten Fachhändlern erhältlich.

Alle Details dazu haben wir hier für Sie:

deinwhisky.de mit zwei neuen Bottlings von Uncharted Whisky

Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende zu und gerade noch rechtzeitig zum Jahresabschluss, haben uns zwei neue Abfüllungen unseres Importpartners Uncharted Whisky erreicht.



Diesmal mit einem Secret Speyside von 2009 (Tapestry), der in ex-Oloroso sherry octaves, ex- Pedro Ximenez sherry casks and ex-bourbon casks reifte, bevor diese nach 13 Jahren zu einer spannenden Abfüllung vermählt wurden.



Die zweite Abfüllung ist ein 16-jähriger Miltonduff. Hier wurde der Whisky nach 15 Jahren aus dem ursprünglichen Fass in zwei 1st Fill PX Quarter Casks umgefüllt, wo er rund 1 Jahr nachreifen durfte, bevor diese Fässer 2022 wieder vermählt und abgefüllt wurden.

Die Abfüllungen sind ab sofort bei deinwhisky.de, sowie teilnehmenden Händlern erhältlich.



TAPESTRY – SHERRY BOURBON TRIPLE CASK SPEYSIDE 13 YEAR OLD

Nose: A bright fruit driven nose apricots, stewed apples, brown sugar and a touch of sticky toffee.



Palate: A complicated dram indeed. Layers of delicate stone fruit, tinned fruit syrup and icing sugar weave in and out of richer classic sherry influences of sticky toffee pudding, dates and chocolate.



Finish: Bright sugars and fruity syrup mellow first leaving the headier notes to share centre stage with cinnamon spices and black pepper. A long warmth mellows in the mouth over next few minutes.



UVP 86,90 €

LET’S STAY TOGETHER – 16 YEAR OLD MILTONDUFF PX QUARTER CASK

Nose: A sticky and sweet nose. Bold sherry initially cloaks the intricacies but time and a touch of water reveal more delicate cooked fruits, cinnamon and cloves. A touch of milk chocolate skulks around the back.



Palate: Rich sweetness washes over the palate with bright sparks of pepper from the alcohol. As the dram mellows, deeper stewed fruits and milk chocolate give way to lighter stone fruits and layers of spice.



Finish: Milk chocolate and fruit fades first revealing Christmas cake and a touch of nuttiness. Bags of spices loiter for a lengthy, balanced finish.



UVP 119,90 €