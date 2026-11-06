dekantā und Kiyokawa präsentieren Tsuchi

dekantā und die Kiyokawa Distillery stellen heute die erste Oloroso-Sherryfass Abfüllung derjapanischen Brennerei vor. Kiyokawa Tsuchi – „Tsuchi“ bedeutet auf Japanisch „Erde“ oder „Boden“ – ist auf lediglich 290 Flaschen limitiert, und erst die dritte Veröffentlichung der Destillerie. Der Whisky wurde zu 100 % aus eigener, biologisch angebauter Gerste destilliert. Das Fass, welches für Tsuchi abgefüllt wurde, ist das erste in Privatbesitz, das bei Kiyokawa das Stadium der Abfüllung erreicht hat.

Kiyokawa Tsuchi ist in natürlicher Fassstärke von 64 % vol. abgefüllt und nicht kühlgefiltert in 50cl-Flaschen abgefüllt. Erhältlich sind diese über www.dekanta.com zum Preis von $319.99. Mehr über Kiyokawa Tsuchi inklusive einer kleinen Fotostrecke erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

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dekantā and Kiyokawa introduce Tsuchi.

A Rare Japanese Single Cask Whisky Rooted in the Earth

Matured in ex-Oloroso sherry cask, Tsuchi is also the first privately client-owned cask from Kiyokawa to arrive at the bottling and release stage.

dekantā is pleased to introduce Kiyokawa Tsuchi 土, a rare single cask Japanese whisky from Kiyokawa Distillery in Iiyama, Nagano. Meaning ‚earth‘ or ’soil‘ in Japanese, Tsuchi celebrates the land and agricultural philosophy at the heart of Kiyokawa’s farm-to-bottle approach.

Limited to just 290 bottles, Tsuchi is the distillery’s third release and represents an important milestone in its relationship with dekantā. It is the first client-owned cask from Kiyokawa to reach the bottling stage, having been purchased and held by a dekantā client before being brought to life as a finished release through a collaborative process involving cask maturation, creative development, bottle design and bottling.

Kiyokawa’s First Oloroso Sherry Cask

Tsuchi also marks Kiyokawa’s first release matured in an Oloroso sherry cask. The first-fill ex-Oloroso cask brings depth and richness to Kiyokawa’s robust spirit (which it makes from 100% its own organic homegrown barley, contributing layers of dried fruit, toasted nuts, dark chocolate and warming spice.

Bottled at a natural cask strength at 64% ABV and without chill filtration, the whisky is presented with minimal intervention, preserving its character as it comes from the cask.

A Tribute to the Earth

The name Tsuchi reflects the importance of the land in Kiyokawa’s approach to whisky production.

Founded by David Troiano, Kiyokawa is Japan’s first true farm-to-bottle distillery. Working alongside agricultural scientists, the distillery has developed its own unique strain of organic barley capable of thriving in the dynamic seasonal shifts experienced in the Iiyama mountains. It is all grown on site by Kiyokawa’s team of local farmers in the surrounding mountain fields.

The whisky is made using 100% its own organic barley and pure mountain spring water sourced locally, bringing together the natural resources of the region. Meaning it is a truly locally made and terroir driven whisky.

The bottle artwork depicts Kiyokawa Distillery at harvest time, capturing the rich seasonal colours of Iiyama and the moment when the earth reveals what it has yielded. It is a fitting tribute to the soil, the harvest and the agricultural foundations of the whisky.

Bottle details

Barley: Organic & homegrown on-site

Cask Type: First-fill Oloroso Sherry

Distilled: 03/2023

Bottled: 09/2026

ABV: 64% Cask Strength

Number of Bottles: 290

Kiyokawa Tsuchi is available exclusively through dekantā and is currently available to those who signed up for early access, with the full launch coming on Friday 6th November

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About dekantā

Founded in 2015, dekantā is a specialist retailer of Japanese whisky, offering an extensive selection of rare, collectible and independent bottlings. Alongside its retail business, dekantā works directly with Japanese distilleries to develop exclusive releases and private cask ownership programmes, connecting whisky enthusiasts and collectors with some of Japan’s most distinctive producers.