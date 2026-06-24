Zum 11. Geburtstag von dekantā: Fass #11 der Kiyokawa Distillery abgefüllt und im Verkauf

Fans von japanischem Whisky dürfen sich freuen: dekantā, ein führender Onlinehändler für japanischen Whisky, hat sich anlässlich seines 11. Geburtstags mit der Kiyokawa Distillery zusammengetan (sie hat hat erst in diesem Februar ihren ersten Release auf den Markt gebracht) und mit ihr das Fass Nr. 11 abgefüllt – und damit erst das zweite Bottling der jungen Brennerei.

Der Whisky stammt aus einem ex-Marsala-Fass und ist auf 348 Flaschen limitiert. Er ist mit 54% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und kostet 319,99 Dollar pro Flasche. Mehr über ihn, wie zum Beispiel die Tasting Notes und die Bezugsquelle, finden Sie im Artikel, den wir dazu erhalten haben:

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DEKANTĀ CELEBRATES ITS 11TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THE 11TH CASK EVER FILLED AT KIYOKAWA DISTILLERY

Japan’s Kiyokawa Distillery and leading Japanese whisky retailer dekantā have announced the release of Kiyokawa The Cask – dekantā 11th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. An exclusive single malt created to celebrate the company’s 11th anniversary, and only the second official bottling from Japan’s pioneering farm-to-bottle whisky producer. It was matured in an ex-Marsala cask and is limited to just 348 bottles.

The release brings together two significant milestones. As dekantā marks eleven years of connecting whisky enthusiasts with Japan’s finest distilleries, the company has selected the 11th cask ever filled at Kiyokawa Distillery for its latest anniversary bottling.

The whisky is also only the second official release from Kiyokawa, offering collectors and enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience one of the distillery’s earliest maturing casks.

Located at the Iiyama Mountain Farm in Nagano Prefecture, Kiyokawa has earned recognition as Japan’s first farm-to-bottle whisky distillery. The distillery oversees every stage of production, from barley cultivation through to bottling, creating a direct connection between agriculture and whisky making that remains rare within the Japanese whisky industry.

Kiyokawa’s production methods are heavily shaped by founder David Troiano’s Italian heritage. Fermentation takes place in Italian-made Garbellotto wooden fermenters and can last for up to eight days, significantly longer than industry norms. Distillation is carried out in Italian-made Frilli stills, believed to be unique within Japanese whisky production and chosen for their ability to create a rich, characterful spirit.

The release also highlights Kiyokawa founder David Troiano’s commitment to sourcing genuine ex-Marsala casks.

Each year, Troiano travels to Sicily to personally select casks for the distillery. Rather than relying on wine-seasoned barrels prepared specifically for the whisky industry, he sources authentic ex-Marsala casks that have spent years maturing wine within a traditional In Perpetuum system.

Similar to the Solera systems used in Sherry production, the In Perpetuum method continuously refreshes wine stocks over time, allowing casks to develop considerable depth and character. The barrels selected for Kiyokawa typically mature Marsala for six to eight years before being shipped to Iiyama for whisky maturation.

Once filled with whisky, these first-fill ex-Marsala casks contribute layers of dried fruit, walnut, citrus peel, spice and caramelised sweetness while preserving the character of Kiyokawa’s farm-to-bottle spirit.

Bottled at a robust 54% ABV without chill filtration or added colour, Kiyokawa, The Cask – dekantā 11th Anniversary Collector’s Edition showcases a whisky that is both unmistakably of its home Iiyama, and also proudly influenced by its Italian heritage, from fermentation and distillation through to maturation. The results of this combination speak for themselves.

Kiyokawa’s The Cask Collector’s Edition is now available for purchase. As a single cask release, it is limited to just 348 bottles.

RRP $319.99 – https://dekanta.com/pages/kiyokawas-dekanta-11th-anniversary-release

Nose: Dried fruits, walnut, orange peel, old dessert wine

Palate: Rich malt, burnt sugar, raisin, spice, umami depth

Finish: Long, warming, with notes of oak, cocoa, and Marsala sweetness