Diageo investiert in die Renaturierung schottischer Moore

Im Rahmen gemeinsamer Maßnahmen mit Caledonian Climate und Wetlands International möchte der Getränke-Konzern und Eigentümer vieler schottischer Whisky-Brennereien Diageo sich für die Renaturierung schottischer Moore einsetzen. Dieses Engagement kann bis 2030 bis zu 5 Millionen Pfund betragen. Geplant sind Maßnahmen zu Wiederherstellung der schottischen Moore auf einer Fläche von bis zu 3.000 Hektar.

Des weiteren informiert das Unternehmen über seinen aktuellen Umgang mit Torf. Zu den Projekten gehören Innovationen im Mälzereibetrieb, um eine effizientere Torfnutzung zu gewährleisten und den Torfbedarf pro Tonne Gerstenmalz zu senken. Seit Beginn der Versuche im Frühjahr 2024 konnte dieser um fünf Prozent reduziert werden.

Mehr zum Engagement von Diageo für die Moore in Schottland, ihrer Bedeutung und Funktion sowie Statements der Verantwortlichen von Diageo, Caledonian Climate und Wetlands International finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Diageo:

Diageo pledges up to £5m to restore Scotland’s peatlands

Diageo aims to contribute to the restoration of up to 3,000 hectares by 2030, through partnership and co-funding in a drive for collective action, partnering with both Caledonian Climate and Wetlands International.

Programme looks to enhance water management, carbon storage and improve biodiversity across Scotland’s peatlands.

12th November 2025: Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin and The Singleton, today announced an investment of up to £5 million over five years, to help restore up to 3,000 hectares of degraded peatland across Scotland. Partnering with Caledonian Climate to deliver on its pledge, Diageo will identify and co-fund projects that help to restore depleted peatlands, increase carbon storage, enhance biodiversity and improve water management in some of the country’s most iconic and fragile landscapes.

Peat provides the smoky flavour across a number of Scotch whiskies and just a small amount is used in the peated Scotch whisky making process. Water is the number one ingredient of Scotch. Peatlands not only capture carbon but are important in water management, slowing water run-off and improving water quality. Yet many of Scotland’s peatlands are degraded, releasing carbon and damaging local ecosystems. Through this major commitment to scaled funding and collective action, projects will be delivered that improve resilience in the landscapes, increasing biodiversity, water management and supporting local communities while safeguarding the natural resources on which the industry depends.

Alongside the restoration programme, the company is sharing a wider update on its approach to peat use. Projects include innovation in maltings operations to ensure more efficient use of peat, reducing the peat requirement per ton of malted barley, which has seen a five per cent reduction since trials began in spring 2024. The company is also in the early stages of exploring how peat smoke could be recirculated in the maltings and the viability of using displaced peat from other sources, such as in the erection of electricity infrastructure, being used in Scotch whisky production. Taking a science-based approach to deepen its understanding and optimise peat use efficiency, Diageo intends to share these learnings with the wider industry.

Ewan Andrew, President of Global Supply and Chief Sustainability Officer at Diageo, said:

“Restoring and protecting Scotland’s peatlands is essential to addressing climate change, protecting biodiversity and reducing carbon emissions. Peatlands also play an important role in water management, ensuring the sustainability of Scotch whisky’s number one ingredient.

“We are taking a multi-pronged approach to peatlands through restoration and longer-term innovations. Through collective action with other partners and producers, we’ll restore many more times the amount of peat than we will use. This ensures we can maintain the traditional smoky flavour of numerous Scotch whiskies, whilst contributing to the conservation of Scotland’s landscapes.”

“Today, as a part of announcing Diageo’s pledge to restore and protect key areas of Scotland’s natural capital, I am canvassing strongly for others to continue to join us as we look to drive successful systemic change in Scotland’s landscape restoration in support of future economic growth, and sustainable Scotch Whisky production for the decades and centuries to come.”

The activity will be managed by Caledonian Climate and delivered in partnership with scientific experts, landowners, communities, NGOs and others to ensure best practice restoration and measurement. Projects will aim to develop improved scientific understanding of the environmental and other benefits of peatlands. Impacts will be tracked across carbon, water and biodiversity, supported by a partnership with Wetlands International and in collaboration with other conservation groups.

Freddie Ingleby, Managing Director at Caledonian Climate, said:

“We’re delighted to manage this ambitious investment for Diageo. Their collaborative approach, bringing together a range of stakeholders, including scientific experts, landowners, communities and NGOs, will accelerate peatland restoration at scale across Scotland. Taking a science-led approach over the five-year commitment, we’ll build on best practices and share learnings across the sector, advancing our collective understanding of peatland restoration whilst supporting nature recovery, water resilience and climate action.”

All projects will prioritise collaboration to maximise co-funding opportunities, including combining private funding with the Scottish Government’s Peatland Action Fund, and supporting projects co-funded by other distilleries and key stakeholders. The programme is set to support a range of new and ongoing projects, including a collaboration with the RSPB and other partners on the Oa nature reserve on Islay.

Coenraad Krijger, CEO at Wetlands International, said: