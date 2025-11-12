Gordon & MacPhail spenden seltenes Naturbuch an die National Library of Scotland

Großzügige Spende von Gordon & MacPhail an die schottische Nationalbibliothek: eine kostbare moderne Ausgabe des Buches Birds of America von John James Audubon wird der Bibliothek anlässlich des 100. Geburstages der Samnmlung und des 130. Geburtstages des unabhängigen Abfüllers Gordon & MacPhail übergeben werden – als Zeichen der gemeinsamen Verbundenheit im Anliegen, Wissen, Kultur und Natur zu erhalten und zu verbreiten.

Im Rahmen der Spende wird es auch ein ganz besonderes Tasting für ausgewählte Gäste geben, es soll einige der „seltensten und kostbarsten Whiskys der Welt“ enthalten. Hier mehr darüber in einer Aussendung von Gordon & MacPhail:

Rare Book Celebrated with Rare Drams in Donation to National Library of Scotland to Mark 100th Anniversary



Edinburgh, November 12th 2025 — In a celebration of natural heritage and enduring legacy, Gordon & MacPhail, one of Scotland’s most prestigious independent Scotch whisky companies, together with Mr. Pote Narittakurn Lee, Chairman of iGroup (and owner of Gordon & MacPhail’s distribution partner in Thailand), have collaborated to donate a rare 21st century edition of John James Audubon’s Birds of America to the National Library of Scotland.

L-R: Fraser Souness, Gordon & MacPhail, David Shawah, iGroup, Tristan Barter, iGroup, Dora Petherbridge, Curator (US and Commonwealth Collections), National Library of Scotland, Alison Stevenson, Director of Collections, Access and Research, National Library of Scotland. Pic Neil Hanna

This meaningful act of philanthropy marks a double milestone: the 100th anniversary of the National Library of Scotland and the 130th anniversary of Gordon & MacPhail. The donation reflects a shared commitment to preserving knowledge, nature, and culture for generations to come.



Established in 1895, Gordon & MacPhail blends deep heritage, family stewardship, and rare whisky curation. Over more than a century, the company has shaped global appreciation for single malt whisky—crafting and maturing some of the world’s most sought-after expressions. This legacy of patience and precision finds a kindred spirit in J.J Audubon’s painstakingly detailed tribute to avian life.



“This donation honours our shared appreciation for Scotland’s natural world, its literary and artistic traditions, and the importance of preserving cultural treasures,” said Mr. Lee, whose company iGroup have pioneered digital publishing in the Education space for over 40 years. “We are proud to support the National Library of Scotland’s vital role in safeguarding the nation’s heritage.”



Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail, added: “Just as our whiskies capture the essence of place and time, Audubon’s Birds of America captures the delicate beauty of the natural world. It’s a privilege to mark our 130th year with a gesture that celebrates both legacy and landscape.”

The National Library of Scotland will house the edition within its special collections, providing public access to a timeless fusion of science, art, and storytelling.

This donation not only commemorates landmark anniversaries but also symbolises a deeper connection between nature, craft, and the Scottish spirit—a shared legacy of excellence in both words and whisky.

A special event, with invited guests will, celebrate the donation with a tasting of some of the world’s rarest and most exclusive Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from Gordon & MacPhail.