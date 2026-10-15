Distiller Chris Waymark verlässt Holyrood Distillery

Laut einem Posting auf LinkedIn haben sich die Holyrood Distillery und ihr Distiller Chris Waymark getrennt. Diese Nachricht kommt kurz nach der Mitteilung, dass die Holyrood Distillery die Produktion bis auf undefinierte Zeit einstellt (wir berichteten darüber hier) – insofern ist sie nicht überraschend, aber dennoch ein trauriger Ausdruck der momentanen Situation bei manchen schottischen Destillerien (und leider auch anderswo).

Chris Waymark schreibt auf LinkedIn:

After three and a half years my role as distiller at Holyrood Distillery has sadly come to an end. Its been a privilege to work with some great people at such an innovative distillery. It’s not many people who get the chance to make tasty new spirits from specialty malts and unusual yeasts, set up and train a sensory panel, have a hand in creating new whisky and gin blends that have made it to market, and to distil my own whisky recipe which is currently maturing in a cask!

And a huge thank you to my colleagues for the best and funniest leaving card of all time.

So now the search starts for technical roles in the whisky production space including blending, spirit quality, recipe development and process optimisation. If anyone in my network is keen to connect over a coffee, beer or dram give me a shout, it would be lovely to see you!

Cheers,

Chris