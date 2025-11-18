Distillery Exclusive: Bruichladdich X4+18 Edition 01, der erste vierfach destillierte Whisky

Eine neue Abfüllung der Brennerei Bruichladdich ist heute auf deren Webseite zu finden, nachdem sie über einige Tage in sozialen Medien angeteasert wurde: Der Bruichladdich x4+18 Edition 01 ist etwas Besonderes, nämlich ein vierfach (!) destillierter Bruichladdich.

Die Seite schreibt darüber:

A daring experiment, X4+18 Edition 01 pushes boundaries as the world’s first quadruple distilled 18-year-old single malt Scotch whisky, truly embodying Bruichladdich’s experimental nature. Undergoing the distillation process four times, double what is typical, each process slow and patient, with the tall, narrow necked spirit stills producing a light and delicate spirit.

Off the stills at 85% ABV before being laid in cask, bottled 18-years later at 64.5% ABV, X4+18 has a much higher ABV than typical whiskies (40-45% ABV). The higher ABV, combined with the quiet passing of time yields a refined, gentle and fruit-laden character with notes of dried apricot and sweet mango. Fully distilled, matured, and bottled on Islay, X4+18 Edition 01 delivers a surprisingly gentle complexity, proving innovation can go hand-in-hand with elegance and exceptional flavour.

The vibrant label features four abstract geometric shapes representing the whisky’s journey through the stills.