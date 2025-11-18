Distillery Exclusive: Bruichladdich X4+18 Edition 01, der erste vierfach destillierte Whisky

Eine neue Abfüllung der Brennerei Bruichladdich ist heute auf deren Webseite zu finden, nachdem sie über einige Tage in sozialen Medien angeteasert wurde: Der Bruichladdich x4+18 Edition 01 ist etwas Besonderes, nämlich ein vierfach (!) destillierter Bruichladdich.
Die Seite schreibt darüber:
A daring experiment, X4+18 Edition 01 pushes boundaries as the world’s first quadruple distilled 18-year-old single malt Scotch whisky, truly embodying Bruichladdich’s experimental nature. Undergoing the distillation process four times, double what is typical, each process slow and patient, with the tall, narrow necked spirit stills producing a light and delicate spirit.
Off the stills at 85% ABV before being laid in cask, bottled 18-years later at 64.5% ABV, X4+18 has a much higher ABV than typical whiskies (40-45% ABV). The higher ABV, combined with the quiet passing of time yields a refined, gentle and fruit-laden character with notes of dried apricot and sweet mango. Fully distilled, matured, and bottled on Islay, X4+18 Edition 01 delivers a surprisingly gentle complexity, proving innovation can go hand-in-hand with elegance and exceptional flavour.
The vibrant label features four abstract geometric shapes representing the whisky’s journey through the stills.
Diese Vierfach-Destillation dürfte auch laut Auskunft des Head Distillers Adam Hannett eine Weltneuheit sein:
Hier die Spezifikationen:
- BARLEY PROVENANCE: 100% Scottish Barley
- MALTING: Unpeated
- AGE: 18 Aged Years
- MATURATION PROFILE: Full term maturation in first fill Bourbon barrels (60%) and first fill Rivesaltes casks (40%).
- DATE OF DISTILLATION: 2006 – Bruichladdich Distillery’s first ever quadruple distillation.
- DISTILLATION DETAILS: The spirit was distilled twice (as normal when producing Bruichladdich’s signature fruity and floral spirit) before being taken back to the stills for a third run where the foreshots, hearts and feints were collected. The hearts of this third run (the middle portion of the distillate which contains the flavours and aromas) were then taken back to the spirit stills to distil for a fourth and final time.
- STRENGTH: 63.5% ABV
Auch die Tasting Notes lesen sich sehr interessant:
Colour: Sunset Orange
Nose: Dried apricot and sweet mango open on the nose, balanced with mellow toasted oak and creamy coconut. Muscovado sugar and honeyed pastry combine with layers of subtle spice, followed with notes of caramel, vanilla fudge and toasted Brazil nuts.
Palate: Beautifully rounded and smooth in texture, a wave of sweetness washes across the palate. With a gentle yet undeniably powerful presence, rich, jammy fruit notes mingle with dry toasted oak. The earthy richness of Brazil nuts adds depth and complexity, with rich Christmas cake, dried fruits and citrus marmalade bringing a subtle warmth.
Finish: Succulent dried fruits and mellow oak add a beautiful warmth to the finish, as the sweetness of stewed fruits linger.
Der Bruichladdich X4+18 Edition 01 ist auf 2400 Flaschen limitiert und ab sofort auf der Shopseite von Bruichladdich zu einem Preis von 225 Pfund zu beziehen. Er wird ab 26. November ausgeliefert.