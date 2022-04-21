Douglas Laing & Co bringen limitierte Edition von The Gauldrons: The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish

The Gauldrons ist der Campbeltown Blended Malt von Douglas Laing & Co, einer der Säulen der Remarkable Regional Malts, zu denen unter anderem Timorous Beastie (Highlands) und The Epicurean (Lowlands). Von ihm gibt es nun die erste limitierte Edition, den The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish. Abgefüllt mit 46,2% und zum Preis von 60 Pfund in UK wird er noch im April bei den Händlern erhältlich sein .

Hier die Presseinfo, die auch die Tasting Notes enthält:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Gauldrons unveils first Limited Edition Release – The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish

Leading distiller, blender and bottler, Douglas Laing & Co, today announce the first ever Limited Edition under their award-winning Campbeltown Malt Scotch Whisky brand: The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish.

Joining the core expression which launched in 2017, The Gauldrons Sherry Edition is strictly limited to no more than 2,125 bottles. A marriage of Single Cask Single Malts exclusively from Campbeltown, the Blended Malt enjoyed a finishing period in specially selected Spanish Sherry Casks. Such is the philosophy of the Douglas Laing family business, the small batch bottling is offered at a high alcohol strength of 46.2% and is without colouring or chill-filtration.

The Gauldrons, inspired by the eponymous dark sandy coves on Campbeltown’s west shores, literally means „bay of storms“. It was here King Robert the Bruce, having been defeated by his enemies, was inspired watching a spider building his web with great patience but great difficulty, to try, try and try again. The spider has become synonymous with the core The Gauldrons expression, featuring too on this new limited edition.

Packaged in a sleek black bottle, red colourways bring to life the Sherry cask maturation, hinting at the rich character of the Scotch Whisky inside. Gold foil detail and a mini booklet, placed around the bottle neck, complete the product’s premium packaging.

Commenting on the new release, Cara Laing, Marketing Director, said:

“We’re thrilled to launch the first ever Limited Edition for The Gauldrons. The classic Gauldrons spirit is always a standout dram for us, earning rave reviews from the industry and delighting consumers at events the world over. Experimenting with these exceptional-quality Sherry casks has resulted in a classically Campbeltown dram with smoky sweetness balanced by rich spices, and we truly can’t wait to share it with whisky aficionados across the globe.”

The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish will be available from specialist spirits retailers and online from late April 2022. It is expected to retail at £60.00.

Tasting notes

A remarkably sweet nose with toffee apples, marshmallows, caramelised sugar and candyfloss. The palate delivers crème brûlée, evolving to ginger, nutmeg and red apple with lingering smoked barley. A sharp finish with tangy orange sweets, stewed red fruits and black pepper covered strawberries

ABOUT THE GAULDRONS

Instagram: @thegauldronswhisky

Facebook: /dlthegauldrons

Established in 2017 by Douglas Laing & Co, The Gauldrons represents the “ultimate distillation of Campbeltown” in a small batch marriage of Single Cask Single Malts exclusively from the Campbeltown region of Scotland. The Gauldrons, literally meaning ‘Bay of Storms’ presents a classically Campbeltown style of salty and maritime with a spicy finish. The Gauldrons is proudly offered at high strength and without colouring or chill-filtration – adhering to the Douglas Laing family’s ‘As Natural As It Gets’ ethos.







ABOUT DOUGLAS LAING & CO.

www.douglaslaing.com

Douglas Laing & Co. is a leading independent Scotch Whisky distillery, blender and bottler specialising in the selection and release of Single Cask Single and Small Batch Malt Scotch Whiskies.

The company was founded by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and is still owned and run by the Laing family – Fred Laing Jr and his daughter Cara Laing.

The company philosophy is to bottle the way the distiller intended – at a high strength and without chill filtration to preserve the robust and unique character of the Whisky. Douglas Laing’s industry reputation and many awards is testament to this ethos.

Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts, the Ultimate Distillation of Scotland’s Malt Whisky Regions, encompasses The Epicurean Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky, Timorous Beastie (Highlands), Scallywag (Speyside), The Gauldrons (Campbeltown), Rock Island (Islands) and Big Peat (Islay).

Beyond its Blended Malts expertise, the award-winning Douglas Laing portfolio also includes Provenance, Premier Barrel, Old Particular, Xtra Old Particular and XOP Black, collectively known as the firm’s “Exceptional Single Casks”.