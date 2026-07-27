Douglas Laing & Co. präsentiert Strathearn Batch 03

Douglas Laing & Co. präsentiert mit Strathearn Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Batch 03 die neueste „Small Batch“-Abfüllung aus einer der kleinsten traditionellen Brennereien Schottlands. Die charakteristischen Fasskombination aus Ex-Bourbon-, Virgin-Oak- und Ex-Sherry-Fässern behielt der unabhängige Scotch-Whisky-Spezialist bei. Bei Batch 02 wurde der Anteil der Sherry Oak-Fässer noch reduziert (wir berichteten). Für das dritte Batch legte Douglas Laing nun einen stärkeren Schwerpunkt auf die Reifung in Sherry-Fässern.

Für Batch 03 vermählte Douglas Laing 31 sorgfältig ausgewählte Fässer miteinander. Diese stammen zum Teil aus den übernommenen Beständen, ein weiterer wurde unter Douglas Laing hergestellt (im Herbst 2019 erwarb der Scotch-Whisky-Spezialist die Brennerei, wir berichteten).

Strathearn Batch 03 kam mit 50 % Vol., ohne Farbstoffe und ohne Kühlfiltration in die Flaschen, und ist ab sofort im ausgewählten Einzelhandel, bei Whisky-Fachhändlern sowie online zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von £65,00 (etwa 75 €) erhältlich.

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Douglas Laing & Co. Continues Strathearn’s Evolution with the Launch of Batch 03

Independent Scotch Whisky specialist Douglas Laing & Co. proudly unveils Strathearn Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Batch 03, the latest small batch release from one of Scotland’s smallest traditional distilleries.

Continuing the distillery’s journey of refining its distinctive Highland Single Malt, Batch 03 builds upon the foundations laid by its predecessors while introducing a richer, more indulgent interpretation of Strathearn’s evolving house style. Remaining faithful to the distillery’s signature cask recipe of ex-Bourbon, Virgin Oak and ex-Sherry Oak casks, this latest release places a greater emphasis on Sherry Oak maturation, adding further depth and richness to Strathearn’s naturally characterful spirit.

Comprising a vatting of 31 carefully selected casks, Batch 03 draws upon both inherited stocks and spirit distilled under Douglas Laing’s ownership, demonstrating the continued development of the team’s understanding of Strathearn’s unique spirit character.

On the nose, rich aromas of toasted malt and barley sugar are complemented by dark honey and warming spices. The palate delivers layers of buttery biscuit sweetness, chocolate and toffee before a long finish of oak, cocoa and soft leather leaves a lasting impression. Bottled at 50% ABV, with no colouring and no chill-filtration, Batch 03 continues Douglas Laing’s commitment to presenting whisky as the distiller intended.

Every production shift at Strathearn Distillery continues to produce just a single cask of whisky, reflecting the meticulous small-batch approach that has become synonymous with the Perthshire distillery. Crafted by a dedicated team of three distillers using Maris Otter Malt, Strathearn remains focused on producing a rich, creamy Highland Single Malt that balances tradition with innovation, while never compromising on quality.

Presented in Strathearn’s distinctive bespoke acorn bottle and premium packaging, Batch 03 proudly continues the distillery’s philosophy that „From small acorns, great oaks grow.“

Angela Brown, Lead Distiller at Strathearn, comments:

„Every batch is an opportunity to better understand and refine Strathearn’s unique spirit. With Batch 03, we’ve carefully increased the influence of our Sherry casks to add further richness and complexity, while ensuring the distillery’s signature creamy character remains at the forefront. It’s a whisky that balances tradition with progression, showcasing the quality of our spirit and the thoughtful approach we take to every stage of the maturation process.“

Strathearn Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Batch 03 is now available at select retailers, whisky specialists and online at a suggested RSP of £65.00.