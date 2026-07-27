Brown-Forman lehnt „unaufgefordertes“ Angebot von Sazerac ab

In der ersten Hälfte des Jahres begleiteten wir regelmäßig eine mögliche Übernahme von Brown-Forman, erstmalig im Ende März. Gerüchten zufolge, hieß es, würde Pernod Ricard Überlegungen anstellen, Brown-Forman zu übernehmen. Die Gespräche seien in einem sehr frühen Stadium und könnten deshalb auch scheitern – was diese auch einem Monat taten, wegen „unüberbrückbarer Differenzen über die Konditionen“. Gleichzeitig trat mit Sazerac ein weiterer Übernahme-Interessent die Bühne, und bot 15 Milliarden Dollar für Brown-Forman (wir berichteten).

Brown-Forman lehnte dieses Angebot ab (wir berichteten). Gestern veröffentlichte das Unternehmen ein Statement, in dem es erklärte, der Vorschlag von Sazerac war ein „unaufgefordertes“ Angebot und stehe zudem nicht im Einklang mit der Zukunftsausrichtung des Unternehmens.

Hier die Erklärung im Original:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Brown Forman Board Issues Statement

LOUISVILLE, KY – Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has received an unsolicited proposal from Sazerac to acquire Brown Forman, and, taking into consideration Wolf Pen Branch, LP’s view as noted below, has concluded that Sazerac’s proposal is not actionable.

Wolf Pen Branch, LP, a collection of Brown family members representing the majority of Brown Forman Class A shares, said,

“As fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation shareholders of Brown Forman, we care deeply about the company – its brands, its people, and its culture. We are confident in the strength and competitive position of the business, and believe the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term value for all shareholders. We have concluded that Sazerac’s proposal does not align with this vision for Brown Forman’s future.”

Marshall B. Farrer, Chairman of Brown Forman, said