Douglas Laing verlost das XOP Single Cask Diamond Anniversary Set im Wert von 21.400 Pfund

Sechs außergewöhnliche Abfüllungen in einem Package, jede (!) in einem Richard Brenton Kristalldecanter und mit Glas und Untersetzer – das ist die XOP Single Cask Diamond Anniversary Set, die Douglas Laing jetzt verlost.

Bei den Whiskys handelt es sich um:

Die Teilnahme ist an den Kauf eines Loses um 10 Pfung gebunden, und es gibt exakt 2.140 Lose. Bis 8. Dezember kann man Lose erwerben (oder so lange, bis alle 2.140 Lose abgegeben sind). Sollten bis dahin weniger als 60% der Lose verkauft sein, erhalten alle Käufer ihr Geld zurück.

Die Ziehung erfolgt am 22. Dezember – für einen der Mitspieler oder eine der Mitspielerinnen gibt es dann wohl ein verfrühtes Weihnachtsgeschenk.

Die Whiskys wurden im Jahr 2023 veröffentlicht (unseren Artikel dazu finden Sie hier) – zur Präsentation waren wir eingeladen und haben dort ein Videointerview mit Fred Laing geführt. Bei den sechs Flaschen handelt es sich allesamt um Ausnahmewhiskys aus den Privatbeständen der Familie – wir haben an alle nur die allerbesten Erinnerungen.

Whiskylegende Charles MacLean OBE hat die sechs Abfüllungen bei ihrer Veröffentlichung beschrieben und sagte zu ihnen:

“This is an exceptional set of six rare old Malt and Grain Scotch Whiskies – all Single Casks so extremely rare – selected by Fred Laing and his daughter, Cara, to mark the 75th Anniversary of their family business, Douglas Laing & Co., which was founded in Glasgow by Fred’s father in 1948. I was delighted to have been invited to assess and profile the whiskies, with Fred and Cara, in their new tasting room, and can happily report their excellence!”