Für alle, die Neues entdecken wollen: Mortlach Neverbound Release 01

Die Speyside-Destillerie Mortlach präsentiert heute die erste Abfüllung ihrer neuen Neverbound Collection. Mortlach Neverbound Release 01 reifte zunächst in nicht näher bezeichneten Refill-Fässer aus amerikanischer Eiche. Zum Abschluss erhielt der Malt Whisky ein Finish in Fässern aus französischer Eiche. Diese Fässer wählte der Master Blender Dr. Craig Wilson in Zusammenarbeit mit einer französischen Küferei persönlich aus. Für die Veredelung entschied er sich für neue französische Eichenfässer, die bis zu vier Jahre lang in der französischen Cognac-Region einem präzisen Lufttrocknungsprozess unterzogen wurden. Diese Technik ist eine Premiere für Mortlach.

Diese erste Abfüllung der Mortlach Neverbound Collection ist im internationalen Reiseeinzelhandel und in ausgewählten Märkten im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum (APAC) erhältlich, darunter Taiwan, Korea, Hongkong & Macau, Malaysia und Vietnam. Der empfohlener Verkaufspreis liegt bei $120 zuzüglich Steuern und Abgaben und wird sich deshalb von Land zu Land unterscheiden können.

Mehr zu Mortlach Neverbound Release 01 in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

INTRODUCING THE MORTLACH NEVERBOUND LIMITED EDITION YEARLY RELEASE |01

Designed for those that dare to discover

Speyside, Scotland, 14 November 2025: Today, Mortlach proudly reveals the inaugural drop in its Neverbound Collection, a new series of releases that push whisky making to the edge of what is possible, through flavour, cask, and craft. For this first drop, Mortlach Release 01, both precision and the relentless pursuit of pushing flavour to the next dimension are explored, as Mortlach’s unmistakably bold distillery character is intensified beyond expectations.

Dufftown is home to Mortlach’s unconventional and precise 2.81 distillation process, where this creative and forward-thinking distillery has forged its own path in flavour, going beyond expectations for Speyside single malts. Every drop of spirit is meticulously distilled to this unique recipe, delivering a complex heart to Mortlach’s robust and evolving flavour. Fusing timeless tradition and innovation, every single decision taken for this liquid was designed to maximise Mortlach’s existing rich, umami-like flavours.

Working with a French Cooperage to hand-select the casks for this release, our Master Blender chose new French Oak Casks that had undergone a precise air-drying process for up to 4 years in the French Cognac region to finish the expression. This technique is a first for Mortlach, with experimenting with French Oak allowing for the extra-long seasoning process to fine-tune the tannins in the wood, which in turn go on to enhance the savoury umami flavours.

Master Blender Dr. Craig Wilson comments:

“This is a new approach to whisky making, and one that takes the best illustrations of Mortlach’s bold distillery character and places an emphasis on specific elements to transform the flavour experience. Here we impart a new dimension of savoury flavour on the whisky whilst bringing a viscous and deep mouthfeel.”

A flavour journey from enticingly sweet notes of red fruit and demerara sugar to a perfect balance of savoury hints of soy sauce and smoked meat, Mortlach Release 01 from the Neverbound Collection delivers intense wood-spiced depths to finish. Coveted by connoisseurs and loved by distillers and blenders, Mortlach is a 200-year-old tale of bold innovation. Each release in the annual Neverbound Collection will see our Master Blender pushing boundaries to reveal new depths of flavour and creating new experiences for whisky lovers around the world.

This first release in the Mortlach Neverbound Collection is available in Global Travel Retail stores and selected markets in APAC including Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

MORTLACH NEVERBOUND- Release 01

ABV: 50.8%

RRSP: $120 (excluding tax & duty)

Non-Age Statement

Cask Type: Refill Ex-American Oak and finished in French Oak

Tasting Notes

Nose: Red fruits, vibrant, rich background, some savoury notes of soy sauce and smoked meat, well-integrated wood spice, elegant, balanced

Taste: Very sweet, demerara sugar, spiciness builds into rich, complex meaty notes

Finish: An intense, spicy savoury finish