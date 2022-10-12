Glasgow Distillery eröffnet Pop Up Store in Glasgow’s Princes Square

Falls Sie in der nächsten Zeit nach Glasgow reisen: Ab sofort bis zum Jahresende kann man die Whiskys der Glasgow Distillery auch an einem Stand im Princes Square finden. Eine Auswahl aus dem Angebot der Brennerei wird dort verkauft und auch als Geschenk verpackt – und natürlich kann man dort auch die Flaschen personalisieren lassen. Geöffnet ist der Pop Up Store sieben Tage in der Woche, von 10 Uhr bis 18 Uhr.

Hier die Info, die wir dazu von der Glasgow Distillery bekommen haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY TO OPEN FESTIVE POP UP IN PRINCES SQUARE

The Glasgow Distillery’s pop-up shop will make a return in time for Christmas, occupying a space in Glasgow’s Princes Square.

From October 7 to December 30, shoppers will be able to visit the retail space which will host favourites from the distillery’s portfolio, including Makar Gin, Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Whisky, Banditti Club Rum, G52 Botanical Vodka and Malt Riot Blended Malt – as well as limited bottlings from its new Glasgow 1770 Small Batch Series and it’s popular Glasgow 1770 Christmas crackers.

Following on from the success of it’s temporary retail space in Buchannan Galleries last Christmas, the new pop-up will be open 10am to 6pm seven days a week, staffed by the distillery’s spirit experts to help customers choose the perfect festive gift.

For those looking to add a personal touch to their gifts, a personalised label service will also be available for Glasgow 1770 Single Malt’s Original and Peated core range.

Global Marketing Manager at The Glasgow Distillery, Sebastian-Brunford Jones, said:

“We are thrilled to be expanding our retail offering with the opening of our new pop-up shop. It can be difficult to find the right Christmas gift for loved ones, especially when it comes to drinks. We wanted to give our shoppers an in store experience and access to our knowledgeable team who will be on hand to provide samples and advice to help customers select the ideal gift. “Along with our popular core range of spirits, we will also have special limited products available, including some of our Glasgow 1770 Limited Small Batch Series that was released earlier this year and our Glasgow 1770 whisky crackers, which sold out last year. The variety on offer means we will have something for everyone, from gin lovers to rum fans to whisky connoisseurs.”

The opening of the pop up shop coincides with a raft of recent award wins for the distillery, with its Glasgow 1770 Triple Distilled Single Malt Scotch Whisky most recently picking up a Gold Medal at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Katie Moody, Centre Director, Princes Square said: