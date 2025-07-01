Harrison Ford präsentiert Glenmorangie als offiziellen Whisky der Formel 1®

Glenmorangie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky wird heute zum offiziellen Whisky der Formel 1® – und Hollywood-Ikone und Glenmorangie Markenbotschafter Harrison Ford kommentiert selbstverständlich dies, auf seine ihm eigene Art, wie wir sie bereits aus den bisherigen Glenmorangie-Clips mit Harrison Ford kennen. Diese stellten wir Ihnen hier und hier vor, den neuen Kurzfilm finden Sie eingebettet in die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die wir von Moët Hennessy Deutschland erhalten haben:

Harrison Ford entertainingly reveals Glenmorangie as Official Whisky of Formula 1®

— “Nice”, says actor in witty verdict on whisky’s pioneering partnership —

Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky today becomes the Official Whisky of Formula 1® – the world’s most prestigious motor-racing competition. Marking the union of two icons dedicated to taking their crafts to new heights and steeped in heritage, this landmark alliance is part of a decade-long collaboration forged by Glenmorangie’s parent company LVMH and Formula 1®. Glenmorangie’s partnership is revealed by another icon – Harrison Ford – star of the whisky’s brand campaign, in an entertaining short film infused with his trademark wit. Meanwhile, Glenmorangie will celebrate the collaboration trackside this weekend, at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025, by sharing a Harrison Ford-inspired photo-moment with racegoers.

For more than 180 years, Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been relentlessly imaginative in their pursuit of excellence. They distil their more elegant spirit in Scotland’s tallest stills on their mission to continually bring new flavours and possibilities to whisky, making Glenmorangie the world’s most highly awarded Highland single malt. Formula 1®, which this year celebrates 75 years as the pinnacle of motor racing, is Glenmorangie’s kindred spirit. Devoted to setting new standards in performance, and with an equally proud heritage, Formula 1® is a sport based in innovation and relentless progress.

Ford, who plays himself in Glenmorangie’s humorous brand campaign Once Upon a Time in Scotland, marks the partnership in a new short film. And, with the same amusing understatement he uses for Glenmorangie’s whisky, Ford blesses the collaboration in a word: “Nice”.

Glenmorangie, which strongly advocates only alcohol-free driving, will captivate racegoers with experiences and serves celebrating the partners’ shared commitment to excellence, throughout the 2025 Formula 1® season. Fittingly, the partnership will be marked with a special activation at the Formula 1® FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025 at Silverstone, from July 4, 2025. As the site of the first official Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, Silverstone holds a special place in F1 heritage. There, fans will be invited to enjoy an exclusive Glenmorangie experience showcasing Glenmorangie cocktails and the exclusive Eagle Speedster Jaguar E-Type used by Harrison Ford in the whisky’s brand film. Racegoers will be invited to recreate a moment from the film by taking a seat in this classic car, revered for its craftsmanship.

Caspar MacRae, President and CEO of Glenmorangie, said:

“I am thrilled to set in motion Glenmorangie’s landmark partnership with Formula 1 – the pinnacle of motor racing. We share with F1 a great pride in our heritage and an unstoppable desire to reach new heights of excellence. We look forward to spectacular performances and imaginative serves and hope our collaboration will inspire and excite racegoers throughout Formula 1’s 75th anniversary year – and beyond.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said: