Ian Macleod Distillers starten eigene Abteilung für Privatkunden

Ian Macleod Distillers sind die Besitzer von Glengoyne, Tamdhu und Rosebank – und damit mit interessanten Fässern wohl bestens ausgestattet. Das Familienunternehmen hat jetzt verlautbart, dass man eine eigene Abteilung für potente Privatkunden ins Leben gerufen hat, um in diesem Segment besser auf die Bedürfnisse der Kunden eingehen zu können. Dabei geht es um Einzelfässer und limitierte Editionen, die damit beim Ankauf direkt aus den Händen der Besitzer stammen. Auch New Make Spirit aus Laggan Bay kann man auf diese Art erwerben.

Geleitet wird die neue Abteilung von William Ovens, Head of Private Clients, gemeinsam mit Stuart Hendry, Private Client Director. William war seit 8 Jahren Head of Blobal Retail im Unternehmen, diese Position wird er weiter innehaben. Auch Stuart war bereits im Unternehmen tätig, und das schon 23 Jahre. Er war Head of Brand Homes. Die Pressemitteilung spezifiziert nicht, ob er diese Position weiter innehaben wird.

William Ovens sagte dazu:

“Our goal is to build long-term relationships with private clients and provide access to some of the most remarkable whisky stocks in Scotland. We look forward to welcoming clients to our distilleries, including Tamdhu, which remains closed to the general public. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences and stay at our beautiful Customs House accommodation on the Tamdhu estate, perched above the River Spey.”

Und Stuart Hendry stellte in seiner Aussage die Qualität und den Umfang des Fassbesitzes von Ian Macleod Distillers in den Mittelpunkt: